Why is Mohammed Siraj not playing in IND vs NAM T20 World Cup 2026 match? Explained

New Delhi:

The Indian team gears up for their second T20 World Cup 2026 clash. The defending champions take on Namibia in game 18 of the tournament at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The clash began with Namibia winning the toss and electing to field first. With the start of the game, many fans were left stunned as star pacer Mohammed Siraj was left out of the playing XI. Despite taking three wickets in the previous game, Siraj has been left out of the clash against Namibia.

The reason for the same is the return of Jasprit Bumrah. It is worth noting that Bumrah missed the clash against the USA due to illness, and with his return, Siraj failed to find a spot in the XI.

Notably, Siraj was one of India’s best performers in the previous game against the USA. Taking three wickets, Siraj helped the Men in Blue register a comfortable victory in the game.

What did Suryakumar Yadav say at the toss?

Once again losing the toss, India skipper Suryakumar Yadav said that it was a good toss to lose, as he was looking to bat first anyway. He talked about the two changes that Team India is going into the game with as well.

“We were looking to bat first. Very happy with it. As long as we are losing the toss and winning the game, we are fine with it. It's a big tournament and this dew is going to be a big factor, but when you bat first and go out and defend, I think it gives you a lot of confidence. It's a very good wicket. Hopefully, batters go out, enjoy themselves. Abhishek is still not fine, he will miss a game or two. Sanju comes in, similar batter, explosive. Bumrah comes in for Siraj,” Suryakumar Yadav said at the toss

India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

Also Read: