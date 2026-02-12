Indian Air Force instructors to train British fast jet pilots in UK under new defence pact

New Delhi:

In a landmark development, the Indian Air Force (IAF) will deploy three Qualified Flying Instructors (QFIs) to the United Kingdom to train British fast jet pilots, marking the first time Indian instructors will conduct fast jet training for the Royal Air Force (RAF).

The Indian instructors will be posted at RAF Valley, the UK's premier training base for fast jet pilots. The deployment, agreed upon during the 19th UK-India Air Staff Talks held in New Delhi on Thursday, will initially be for a period of two years.

All three British military academies now hosting Indian officers as instructors

According to the UK High Commission, the development closely follows the first-time deployment in January this year of an Indian Air Force officer as an instructor to the Royal Air Force College Cranwell – the air academy that trains the next generation of RAF officers. This marked all three British military academies now hosting Indian officers as instructors from respective services.

Air Vice Marshal Ian Townsend, Assistant Chief of the Air Staff, said: "The signing of this Letter of Agreement is a significant step in strengthening the longstanding relationship between the Royal Air Force and the Indian Air Force. Bringing Indian QFIs into UK Military Flying Training Systems deepens our cooperation, enhances interoperability, and reinforces our shared commitment to excellence in aircrew training. Together, we are investing in the foundation of a long-term collaboration and shaping a partnership that is both enduring and strategic in its outlook."

Commodore Chris Saunders MBE Royal Navy, Defence Adviser, British High Commission, said: "The forthcoming deployment of Indian Qualified Flying Instructors to the UK represents another significant milestone in our expanding defence relationship, positively building on the mandate of UK-India Vision 2035. It reinforces the mutual trust and shared experience that underpins our training cooperation and exemplifies the increasingly sophisticated levels of interoperability we are building together across our services.

From the presence of Indian training officers instructing in each of the UK’s three officer training academies, to this next step of Indian instructors integrated into our professional flying training squadrons, we continue to build depth, understanding, and cooperation at every level of the UK-India defence relationship."

The Air Staff Talks are part of annual engagements, with both sides usually represented by a 2-star officer or above to discuss areas of military collaboration. The previous edition of the staff talks was held in London in 2025.

India-UK cooperation

An agreement on cooperation in military training was signed between the UK and India during PM Keir Starmer's visit to Mumbai in October 2025.

Indian Air Force instructors will deploy to RAF Valley to instruct on the BAE Hawk T2 or Texan T1 aircraft.

During their tenure, the Indian QFIs will remain under IAF command while working for RAF commanders on instructional duties.

The Britannia Royal Naval College, Dartmouth, has an officer from the Indian Navy as one of its instructors since May 2024. This development was followed by the deployment of an Indian Army officer to the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in May 2025 as an instructor.

In 2025, the UK and India conducted the largest ever maritime exercise involving the Carrier Strike Groups of both navies. This was closely followed by the joint army exercise Ajeya Warrior in Rajasthan.

In 2023, the Indian Air Force participated in the UK’s multi-lateral air exercise Cobra Warrior for the first time. In 2024, the Royal Air Force was amongst the participants for IAF’s first multi-lateral air combat exercise, Tarang Shakti.

