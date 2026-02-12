Sanju Samson becomes the second-oldest player to achieve unique feat, joins Amit Mishra in elite list

New Delhi:

Team India locks horns with Namibia in their second game of the T20 World Cup 2026. The two sides lock horns at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on February 12. The clash saw the Indian team come in to bat first after losing the toss. The Indian team came into the game without the services of Abhishek Sharma, with Sanju Samson playing in his place.

Competing in the game, Sanju Samson finally made his maiden T20 World Cup appearance. Doing so, Samson became the second-oldest player for India to make his T20 World Cup debut. He is 31 years and 93 days old. The record sits with former India spinner Amit Mishra, who made his World Cup debut at the age of 31 years and 117 days.

It is worth noting that Sanju looked to be in good flow. Going all out in the first few deliveries. However, in classic fashion, the star batter departed after scoring 22 runs in eight deliveries. He was dismissed after he handed an easy catch to Steenkamp.

India post mammoth total in the first innings

Speaking of the game between India and Namibia, after the dismissal of Samson, it was the performance of Ishan Kishan that propelled India to a good total. Kishan smacked the Namibia bowlers all over the park, scoring 61 runs in 24 deliveries. He also smashed JJ Smit for 28 runs in the final over of the powerplay as well.

Suryakumar Yadav added 12 runs to the board, with Hardik Pandya putting in a good show. Pandya amassed 52 runs in 28 deliveries, with Shivam Dube adding 23 runs in 16 deliveries. The lower middle order of the Indian team failed to put in a good show, and the Men in Blue posted a total of 209 runs in the first innings.

