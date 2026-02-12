Mumbai: Fire breaks out in building in Naval Dockyard opposite Gateway of India | Video

Mumbai:

A fire broke out at the Naval Dockyard in south Mumbai on Thursday night, officials said. According to preliminary information, the blaze erupted around 10:15 pm at the Survey Yard building located within the Naval Dockyard premises. The fire broke out in an area located opposite the Gateway of India in Colaba.

Fortunately, the fire has been brought under control in swift action by Naval fire tenders, and no casualty has been reported.

Videos of the fire have been shared on social media by people in the vicinity, showing flames and smoke rising from the area.

Naval officers arrived at the scene immediately after receiving information and began extinguishing the fire. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Further details are awaited.

100 people rescued after fire engulfs Ahmedabad commercial complex

Earlier in the day, at least 100 people were rescued after a fire broke out at an 11-storey office complex in Ahmedabad, though no casualties were reported in the blaze, Fire Department officials said.

Panic gripped occupants of the commercial complex after the blaze erupted on the fourth floor inside a real estate office in Shivalik Highstreet building near the ITC Narmada hotel in the Vastrapur area, they added.

At least 100 people were rescued in an hour-long operation carried out by personnel of the Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services, Chief Fire Officer Amit Dongre said.

A total of 13 fire tenders were deployed to douse the flames, he said, adding no casualties were reported.

People rushed to the terrace of the building after the staircase was filled with smoke, the officials said. The presence of foam seating cushions in the office premises contributed to the heavy smoke, they added.

