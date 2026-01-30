Building collapses in Delhi's Preet Vihar, firefighters rush to spot, rescue operation underway Building collapses in Delhi’s Preet Vihar: Upon arrival, firefighters found that the false ceiling of the old Water Board office had collapsed; further investigation is underway. As of now, nothing serious has been reported.

New Delhi:

A building collapsed in Delhi's Preet Vihar area on Friday. Soon after receiving information, the firefighters rushed to the spot to start the rescue opeation. They are checking to see if anyone is trapped under the debris. The fire department received a call about a building collapse near the old Water Board office in Preet Vihar. Upon arrival, firefighters found that the false ceiling of the old Water Board office had collapsed; further investigation is underway. As of now, nothing serious has been reported.