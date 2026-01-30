A building collapsed in Delhi's Preet Vihar area on Friday. Soon after receiving information, the firefighters rushed to the spot to start the rescue opeation. They are checking to see if anyone is trapped under the debris. The fire department received a call about a building collapse near the old Water Board office in Preet Vihar. Upon arrival, firefighters found that the false ceiling of the old Water Board office had collapsed; further investigation is underway. As of now, nothing serious has been reported.
Building collapses in Delhi's Preet Vihar, firefighters rush to spot, rescue operation underway
Building collapses in Delhi’s Preet Vihar: Upon arrival, firefighters found that the false ceiling of the old Water Board office had collapsed; further investigation is underway. As of now, nothing serious has been reported.
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Delhi
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top News
-
'Mere haathon yeh mar gayi hai': Husband's call to SWAT commando Kajal's brother after fatal beating
-
Was Ajit Pawar keen on merger of two NCP factions? close aide makes big revelation
-
Karnataka: Children wash midday meal plates beside a drain in Bagalkot school, photo goes viral
-
Bridgerton Season 4: Anthony and Kate's first visuals from part 2 excites fans | See reactions
Advertisement
Advertisement