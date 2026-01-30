WHO backs India’s handling of Nipah outbreak, says travel and trade curbs not needed The WHO has backed India’s handling of the Nipah virus outbreak after two cases were confirmed in West Bengal, saying the risk of wider spread is low. With strong surveillance, contact tracing, and coordination, India’s response has ruled out the need for travel or trade restrictions.

The World Health Organization (WHO) issued a statement on Thursday following the confirmation of two Nipah virus cases in India this month. The cases were reported from West Bengal. WHO said there is no requirement for travel or trade restrictions at this stage.

Based on India’s past handling of Nipah outbreaks, the global health body stated that there is no indication of increased human-to-human transmission. “The likelihood of spread to other Indian states or internationally is considered low,” WHO said.

Two Nipah cases confirmed in West Bengal

The Union Health Ministry confirmed on Tuesday that two cases of Nipah Virus Disease have been reported from West Bengal, covering the period from December last year to date. After the confirmation, the Centre moved quickly to activate public health measures in coordination with the West Bengal government. According to the ministry, the response followed established protocols to prevent further spread.

Nipah surveillance and containment measures put in place

Health authorities have implemented enhanced surveillance, laboratory testing, infection prevention and control measures, and field investigations. These efforts were carried out jointly by central and state agencies to ensure timely containment of the cases.

“A total of 196 contacts linked to the confirmed cases have been identified, traced, monitored, and tested. All traced contacts have been found asymptomatic and have tested negative for Nipah Virus Disease,” the ministry said in a statement. The government added that coordinated surveillance and testing helped ensure that the situation remained under control.

WHO continues coordination with Indian health authorities on Nipah

WHO said it remains closely engaged with health officials at both national and state levels. “WHO continues to work closely with national and state health authorities in India to support risk assessment, surveillance, and outbreak response efforts,” the organisation said.

Other countries step up precautionary steps amid Nipah outbreak

Several countries have increased precautionary measures in response to the Nipah outbreak in West Bengal. Nepal, Thailand, and Taiwan are among those that have taken additional steps. China has begun screening travellers arriving on flights from regions where the Nipah virus outbreak has been reported, including India. Singapore has also introduced temperature screening at its airport for flights arriving from affected areas.

“We are also reaching out to our counterparts in South Asia, to better ‍understand the situation. Work is ongoing ‍to ⁠establish a ⁠global platform for countries to report genome sequencing of detected cases,” Singapore’s Communicable Diseases said in a press statement.

