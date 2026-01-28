Nipah virus outbreak in India: What is it? Know symptoms, causes, risks and prevention

As India reports fresh cases of the Nipah virus, public concern is rising, and understandably so. Nipah is rare, but when outbreaks occur, they demand swift public-health action due to the severity of illness it can cause. The National Centre for Disease Control has stated that two cases of Nipah virus have been confirmed in West Bengal since December of last year. The government initiated prompt and comprehensive public health measures in accordance with established protocols.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Nipah virus is a zoonotic infection, meaning it spreads from animals to humans, and in some cases, between people. While outbreaks are usually localised, early awareness plays a key role in preventing wider transmission.
Here’s what you need to know, clearly, calmly, and based on WHO guidance.
What is the Nipah virus?
The Nipah virus, or NiV for short, first reared its ugly head back in 1998 in a major outbreak in Malaysia. Since then, there have been scattered reports of cases popping up in several parts of South and Southeast Asia. Fruit bats - specifically those from the flying fox family, or Pteropus bats - are the ones that usually carry the virus. And when they do, it's only a matter of time before humans get infected - either by touching one of these bats directly or by eating contaminated food. In a few rather unsettling instances, people have even caught it by having close contact with someone who is infected.
The symptoms caused by the Nipah virus can vary widely, from mild nagging symptoms to life-threatening disease that can cause the brain to become seriously inflamed (encephalitis).
Nipah virus symptoms: What to watch for
According to the WHO, symptoms typically appear 4 to 14 days after exposure, though incubation can extend up to 45 days in rare cases.
Early symptoms include:
- Fever
- Headache
- Muscle pain
- Sore throat
- Vomiting
- Fatigue
These early signs can resemble common viral infections, which is why outbreaks can be difficult to identify at first.
Severe symptoms may include:
- Dizziness and drowsiness
- Altered consciousness
- Confusion or disorientation
- Seizures
- Difficulty breathing
- Acute encephalitis
In severe cases, patients may slip into a coma within days. The WHO estimates the fatality rate of Nipah virus outbreaks to range between 40 and 75 per cent, depending on healthcare access and response.
How does the Nipah virus spread?
The WHO identifies three main routes of transmission:
1. Animal to human
- Contact with infected fruit bats
- Consumption of food contaminated with bat saliva or urine, such as raw date palm sap
- Contact with infected animals like pigs
2. Human to human
- Close physical contact with an infected person
- Exposure to bodily fluids, including respiratory secretions
- Transmission has been documented among family members and healthcare workers during past outbreaks
3. Environmental exposure
- Eating fruit that has been partially eaten or contaminated by bats
Nipah virus prevention: What actually helps
- Community-level prevention
- Avoid consuming raw date palm sap
- Wash fruits thoroughly and peel before eating
- Do not consume fruits that appear bitten or damaged
- Avoid contact with bats and sick animals
- Personal hygiene
- Wash your hands regularly with soap and water
- Use protective gloves when handling animals or animal waste
- Practise safe food-handling habits
Knowing symptoms, avoiding high-risk exposure, and seeking medical care early if symptoms appear can make a critical difference. As health authorities continue monitoring cases in India, public cooperation, accurate information, and science-based precautions remain the most powerful tools we have.
Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.
