Nipah virus outbreak in India: What is it? Know symptoms, causes, risks and prevention Nipah virus is rare but serious. Here’s what health authorities say about its symptoms, transmission, fatality risk and steps that help prevent infection.

New Delhi:

As India reports fresh cases of the Nipah virus, public concern is rising, and understandably so. Nipah is rare, but when outbreaks occur, they demand swift public-health action due to the severity of illness it can cause. The National Centre for Disease Control has stated that two cases of Nipah virus have been confirmed in West Bengal since December of last year. The government initiated prompt and comprehensive public health measures in accordance with established protocols.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Nipah virus is a zoonotic infection, meaning it spreads from animals to humans, and in some cases, between people. While outbreaks are usually localised, early awareness plays a key role in preventing wider transmission.

Here’s what you need to know, clearly, calmly, and based on WHO guidance.

What is the Nipah virus?

The Nipah virus, or NiV for short, first reared its ugly head back in 1998 in a major outbreak in Malaysia. Since then, there have been scattered reports of cases popping up in several parts of South and Southeast Asia. Fruit bats - specifically those from the flying fox family, or Pteropus bats - are the ones that usually carry the virus. And when they do, it's only a matter of time before humans get infected - either by touching one of these bats directly or by eating contaminated food. In a few rather unsettling instances, people have even caught it by having close contact with someone who is infected.

The symptoms caused by the Nipah virus can vary widely, from mild nagging symptoms to life-threatening disease that can cause the brain to become seriously inflamed (encephalitis).

Nipah virus symptoms: What to watch for

According to the WHO, symptoms typically appear 4 to 14 days after exposure, though incubation can extend up to 45 days in rare cases.

Early symptoms include:

Fever

Headache

Muscle pain

Sore throat

Vomiting

Fatigue

These early signs can resemble common viral infections, which is why outbreaks can be difficult to identify at first.

Severe symptoms may include:

Dizziness and drowsiness

Altered consciousness

Confusion or disorientation

Seizures

Difficulty breathing

Acute encephalitis

In severe cases, patients may slip into a coma within days. The WHO estimates the fatality rate of Nipah virus outbreaks to range between 40 and 75 per cent, depending on healthcare access and response.

How does the Nipah virus spread?

The WHO identifies three main routes of transmission:

1. Animal to human

Contact with infected fruit bats

Consumption of food contaminated with bat saliva or urine, such as raw date palm sap

Contact with infected animals like pigs

2. Human to human

Close physical contact with an infected person

Exposure to bodily fluids, including respiratory secretions

Transmission has been documented among family members and healthcare workers during past outbreaks

3. Environmental exposure

Eating fruit that has been partially eaten or contaminated by bats

Nipah virus prevention: What actually helps

Community-level prevention

Avoid consuming raw date palm sap

Wash fruits thoroughly and peel before eating

Do not consume fruits that appear bitten or damaged

Avoid contact with bats and sick animals

Personal hygiene

Wash your hands regularly with soap and water

Use protective gloves when handling animals or animal waste

Practise safe food-handling habits

Knowing symptoms, avoiding high-risk exposure, and seeking medical care early if symptoms appear can make a critical difference. As health authorities continue monitoring cases in India, public cooperation, accurate information, and science-based precautions remain the most powerful tools we have.

