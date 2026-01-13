Nipah alert in West Bengal: What the virus is, its symptoms, and how to protect yourself After suspected Nipah virus cases were identified in West Bengal, health authorities stepped up monitoring and response. We look at the history of Nipah, how the virus spreads, common symptoms, global cases, and simple steps to reduce risk.

New Delhi:

Two suspected cases of Nipah virus disease identified in West Bengal in January 2026 have brought the infection back into public attention. The cases were detected at the Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratory of the ICMR at AIIMS Kalyani, following which a National Joint Outbreak Response Team was sent in to support the state government.

The Centre has activated surveillance, contact tracing, and response systems, with officials stressing that the situation is being closely monitored. Nipah is not common, but when it appears, it is taken seriously. Below, we try to answer some of the key questions around the Nipah virus.

A brief history of Nipah virus outbreaks

Nipah virus was first identified in 1998–99 during an outbreak in Malaysia. The infection spread mainly among pig farmers and led to more than 100 deaths. That outbreak was enough to flag the virus as dangerous. High fatality. Fast progression.

In India, Nipah cases have been few but severe. West Bengal reported outbreaks in 2001 and again in 2007. Years later, Kerala became the focus, especially in 2018, when multiple deaths were reported and strict containment measures were put in place. Since then, Kerala has seen smaller clusters and isolated cases that were largely controlled early. Exact numbers vary by report, but the pattern is consistent. Rare cases. Serious outcomes.

What is Nipah virus?

Nipah virus is a zoonotic infection. It spreads from animals to humans. Fruit bats are considered the natural carriers. They do not fall sick themselves, but the virus can pass on through contaminated food, infected animals, or close contact with an infected person.

There is no specific antiviral treatment for Nipah. No approved vaccine either. Treatment focuses on managing symptoms and supporting the body through the illness. That gap is why prevention and early detection matter so much.

Common symptoms linked to Nipah virus

Symptoms can begin like a routine illness and then turn serious. Common signs include:

Fever

Headache

Muscle pain

Fatigue

As the infection progresses, symptoms may include:

Dizziness

Confusion or altered consciousness

Difficulty breathing

Inflammation of the brain, known as encephalitis

In severe cases, the condition can worsen quickly. Some patients deteriorate within days. Survivors may experience long-term neurological problems.

Ways to protect yourself from Nipah virus

Health authorities recommend simple but strict precautions:

Avoid eating fruits that may have been contaminated by bats

Do not consume raw palm sap

Wash fruits thoroughly before eating

Maintain regular hand hygiene

Avoid close contact with infected individuals

Use protective measures when caring for sick people

Seek medical care early if symptoms appear after possible exposure

Nipah cases across the globe

Outside India, Nipah outbreaks have occurred mainly in Bangladesh, with cases reported almost every year since the early 2000s. These are often linked to contaminated food. Sporadic cases have also been documented in parts of Southeast Asia. Globally, the numbers remain low. The risk does not.