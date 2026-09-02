HBO's Harry Potter new teaser unveils Harry, Hermione, Professor Snape and magical Hogwarts moments | Watch

HBO has given Harry Potter fans another glimpse into the magical world with a new teaser for its upcoming television series. The makers dropped the new teaser trailer from the TV show on Wednesday, September 2, introducing some of the beloved characters from the Wizarding World, including Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Professor Severus Snape, while also offering magical glimpses of Hogwarts.

The upcoming series is based on JK Rowling’s popular Harry Potter books and will bring the story to television with a new cast. Notably, the series will be made available to stream on JioHotstar in India.

HBO's Harry Potter new teaser trailer is out

The 2-minute and 37-second-long teaser of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone gives viewers a closer look at the young characters as they begin their journey at Hogwarts. Harry is seen stepping into the magical world, while Hermione and Ron Weasley are also introduced. Professor Snape, one of the most iconic and mysterious characters in the franchise, also features in the teaser.

Sharing the new teaser trailer, the makers wrote, "Welcome to a new year at Hogwarts. The HBO Original Series Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone premieres this Christmas on HBO Max (sic)." Watch the teaser trailer below:

HBO's Harry Potter series: Who is playing whom?

The new Harry Potter series features a star-studded cast, including Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley. The other cast members include Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley, Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, and Johnny Flynn stepping in as Lucius Malfoy.

Also joining the cast are Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan, Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil, and Sienna Moosah as Lavender Brown. Bel Powley and Daniel Rigby as Petunia and Vernon Dursley, while Bertie Carvel is playing Cornelius Fudge. At Hogwarts, John Lithgow plays Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer appears as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu steps into Severus Snape’s role, and Nick Frost portrays Rubeus Hagrid. Luke Thallon features as Quirinus Quirrell, with Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch.

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Harry Potter Series first promo: What fans are saying about the new Dominic McLaughlin's version