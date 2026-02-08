Dalai Lama refutes media reports linking him with child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein: 'Never met…' The United States Department of Justice last month made public a large new collection of files linked to Jeffrey Epstein. The release has brought renewed attention to the financier’s connections with several well-known personalities.

The office of Dalai Lama on Sunday junked media reports and social media posts allegedly linking the spiritual leader with child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. His office said that the Buddhist religious leader has neither met Epstein nor authorised any meeting of anyone on his behalf.

Dalai Lama’s confirmation came after the Epstein files continue to reveal the names of several celebrities and high profile people, highlighting their conversation and links with the American child sex offender and serial rapist.

“Some recent media reports and social media posts concerning the “Epstein files” are attempting to link His Holiness the Dalai Lama with Jeffrey Epstein. We can unequivocally confirm that His Holiness has never met Jeffrey Epstein or authorised any meeting or interaction with him by anyone on His Holiness’s behalf,” the statement by Dalai Lama read.

US Justice Department releases fresh cache of files

The documents reportedly include more than three million files, with over 2,000 videos and around 180,000 photographs. Some of the individuals named in the files are US President Donald Trump, Microsoft co‑founder Bill Gates and billionaire Elon Musk.

The files also allegedly mention the Dalai Lama, the Tibetan spiritual leader. The release has sparked discussion about the wide range of people associated with Epstein, although the details do not necessarily imply any wrongdoing.

Who was Jeffrey Epstein?

Jeffrey Epstein was an American financier and convicted sex offender. He gained wealth through investment and financial management, often serving high-profile clients. Epstein became infamous for sexually abusing and trafficking underage girls, leading to his 2008 conviction in Florida and later federal investigations. In 2019, he was arrested again on federal sex-trafficking charges but died in jail under controversial circumstances, officially ruled a suicide. His connections to powerful figures worldwide fueled widespread scrutiny and conspiracy theories. Epstein’s case highlighted systemic issues of sexual abuse, exploitation, and privilege.

