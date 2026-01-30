US: Justice Department releases three million additional pages in Epstein investigations Among the earlier records were flight logs from Epstein’s private jet and photographs of US presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton. Neither man has been accused of crimes linked to Epstein, and both have said they were unaware of his abuse of underage girls.

Washington:

The US Justice Department has released millions of additional records linked to its investigations into the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, expanding public access to files about his crimes and his links to powerful figures.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said more than three million pages of documents were made public on Friday. The records were uploaded to the department’s website and form part of a larger collection that was not included in an earlier release last December.

The disclosures are being made under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, a law passed after strong public and political pressure. The legislation requires the government to open its files relating to Epstein and his former partner, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Congress had ordered the full release of the records by December 19, but the Justice Department missed the deadline. Officials later said hundreds of lawyers were assigned to review the files to decide what information needed to be removed to protect victims of sexual abuse. The total number of documents under review has grown to about 5.2 million pages, including duplicate records.

In the days before Christmas, the department released tens of thousands of pages, including photographs, interview notes, phone logs and court papers. Many of those documents were already public or were heavily redacted.

High-profile names in earlier files

Among the earlier records were flight logs from Epstein’s private jet and photographs of US presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton. Neither man has been accused of crimes linked to Epstein, and both have said they were unaware of his abuse of underage girls.

The December release also included grand jury testimony from FBI agents who interviewed girls and young women who said Epstein paid them to perform sexual acts.

Epstein died by suicide in a New York jail in August 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges. Years earlier, he served a short jail sentence in Florida after pleading guilty to soliciting prostitution from a minor, despite evidence suggesting wider abuse.

In 2021, Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted in New York of helping Epstein recruit underage girls. She is serving a 20-year prison sentence and denies any wrongdoing.