Apple iPhone 15 gets biggest price cut on Flipkart, now available under Rs 55000

If you are planning to upgrade from Android to iPhone, then now is the time. Flipkart has just dropped the price of the popular iPhone 15. If you have been holding out for the right moment to upgrade, this is it. The discounts are big, and the deal will not last forever.

Flipkart’s offer on iPhone 15

Flipkart has slashed the price of the iPhone 15 (128GB) down to Rs 59,900, but that is just the starting point. After an 8 per cent discount, you are looking at Rs 54,900. For a brand-new, latest-gen iPhone, that’s about as affordable as it gets online right now in India.

But Flipkart is not stopping there and is further offering additional offers to various cardholders. If you have a Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, you can knock off another Rs 2,745 instantly. Depending on which card you use or how you pay, the final price drops even further—way below what Apple asked for at launch.

Phone exchange to own the iPhone 15

Thinking of trading in your old phone? There’s more.

Flipkart’s exchange offer means you can get up to Rs 44,050 off by handing in your current smartphone. The actual value depends on what you’re trading—model, age, condition, that sort of thing—but if you have got a decent device, then the savings can be huge.

iPhone 15: Specifications

The iPhone 15 packs a 6.1-inch Super Retina OLED display, so everything looks sharp and colours pop. It is tough, too, thanks to Apple’s Ceramic Shield, which helps guard against drops and scratches. The handset runs on iOS 17 out-of-the-box, so you are getting all the latest features and security updates.

Performance-wise, the A16 Bionic chip keeps everything moving fast, and with up to 6GB RAM and storage options all the way to 512GB, you’re covered whether you want speed or space.

The cameras? There’s a 48MP main sensor and a 12MP secondary camera on the back—plus a 12MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

If you want a new iPhone and love saving money, Flipkart’s current deal on the iPhone 15 is tough to beat.