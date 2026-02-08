Jio's affordable prepaid recharge plan with 28 days of validity: Here’s who can buy it Jio’s Rs 123 prepaid plan offers 28 days validity with 0.5GB daily data, unlimited calling, 300 SMS, and free Jio app access. However, the plan is only available for Jio Bharat phone users and cannot be used on smartphones.

New Delhi:

Jio has over 510 million subscribers and essentially dominates the telecom market in India. Most people are familiar with their popular monthly plans—the Rs 239, the Rs 299, or the more expensive Rs 666. But here’s the thing: Jio quietly offers a Rs 123 plan, and almost nobody talks about it.

Turns out, around 90 per cent of Jio users do not even know this plan exists. It is cheap, but it still delivers the basics for anyone who just wants to stay connected without burning through cash.

Jio’s Rs 123 recharge plan: The budget gem most people miss

So, what do you get with Rs 123?

First up, you get 28 days of service. That’s a whole month for just a little over a hundred bucks, which is great if you don’t want to keep topping up all the time.

Sure, you will not get a mountain of data or any fancy perks, but if you mostly call and just need a bit of internet, this plan makes sense.

Here’s the deal on data:

You will get 0.5GB each day. Over 28 days, that adds up to 14GB. For light users—think WhatsApp, the odd Google search, maybe a couple of YouTube shorts—it does the job. If you’re not glued to your screen or streaming movies every night, you won’t feel restricted.

SMS limit for 28 days:

You also get unlimited calls to any network across India. No need to stress about running out of minutes. Plus, Jio throws in 300 SMS for the month. These days, SMS isn’t a big deal, but it comes in handy for OTPs or the occasional bank alert.

OTT subscription:

On top of all that, you get free access to JioSaavn for music and JioTV for live channels. No extra money needed—just sign in and use it.

Jio Bharat phone benefits:

But there’s a catch, and it’s a big one. The Rs 123 plan only works for Jio Bharat phones—the company’s own feature phones. If you use a regular smartphone, you can’t activate this plan. It’s strictly for those affordable Jio handsets.

So, in case you have a Jio Bharat phone and want to keep things simple and cheap, the Rs 123 plan is a smart pick. You get calling, enough data for basics, and a month’s validity, all under budget.