Did Sunny Deol's Border 2 cross Rs 450 crore mark Worldwide? Know here

New Delhi:

Directed by Anurag Singh, the Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan starrer Border 2 shows no signs of slowing down at the box office. The film is soon to enter its fourth week of release, and has already made strong collections. Even on its third Thursday, it saw a significant jump, earning a substantial amount.

With this Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty and Diljit Dosanjh's film has also touched a new milestone. The movie has touched the Rs 450 crore mark worldwide.

How much did Border 2 collect on its 21st day?

Border 2 is the sequel to the iconic 1997 war drama Border and also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty in lead roles. It's worth noting that Border 2, released worldwide on January 23, 2026, during the Republic Day holiday week, received a strong opening. The film earned Rs 30 crore on its first day. Its collections then increased to Rs 54.5 crore on Sunday, and then Rs 59 crore on Monday, Republic Day. These initial figures helped set the stage for a strong first week, earning Rs 24.4 crore in its first week. The second week's earnings were Rs 70.15 crore.

In its third week, it earned Rs 2.85 crore on the third Friday, Rs 5.25 crore on the third Saturday, Rs 7.25 crore on the third Sunday, Rs 2 crore on the third Monday and Rs 2.5 crore on the third Tuesday. According to Sacnilk's early trend report, Border 2 collected Rs 1.75 crore on its 20th day of release, i.e., Wednesday. Now on Thursday, i.e. February 12, the film earned Rs 1.06 crore (at the time of writing).

With this, Border 2s total 20-day earnings now stand at Rs 317.06 crore. It is significant to note that the war-drama has earned Rs 450 crore globally.

More deets about Border 2

Border 2, directed by Anurag Singh and produced by T-Series and JP Films, is a sequel to J.P. Dutta's 1997 hit, Border. In addition to the main lead cast, the film also stars Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, and Medha Rana. This war drama is produced by JP Dutta's daughter Nidhi Dutta and Bhushan Kumar.

The makers took advantage of the Republic Day holiday weekend to maximise the film's earnings. The 199-minute film was released in theaters on January 23, 2026.

