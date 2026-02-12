Nani's The Paradise out of March race; new date locked as Srikanth Odela says 'I don’t want to rush'

New Delhi:

March 2026 was shaping up to be one of the most crowded release windows for pan-India cinema. Several big-budget films were eyeing the same dates. After Ram Charan’s Peddi and Adivi Sesh's Dacoit moved out of the race, Nani’s The Paradise has now also stepped away from its planned March release, changing the box office line up for the month. Director Srikanth Odela shared the update on social media along with teh film's new release date.

Nani's The Paradise gets a new release date

Nani and Srikanth Odela shared a joint post on social media, announcing a new release date for The Paradise. The filmmaker wrote, “I don’t want to rush. I need some time to deliver it.” The post confirmed that the film will now release on August 21, 2026. It was earlier scheduled to hit theatres on March 26. Reports suggest the delay is due to pending production and post production work.

March box office gets reshuffled

With The Paradise moving out, the March window is now expected to be led by Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups and Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, both slated for release on March 19. Pushing the release dates of Peddi and Dacoit appears to have been a decision aimed at finding a clearer window. Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh will now release on March 26.

Peddi director Buchi Babu Sana confirmed that Ram Charan’s film would not release on its earlier date of March 27. Sharing the update on social media, he wrote, “30-04-2026. #PEDDI.” Ram Charan followed it up with a fresh poster and wrote, “#PEDDI will see you on 30th APRIL, 2026.”

Adivi Sesh’s Dacoit has also shifted its release date to April 10 from March 19. In a statement, the team said, "At a time when March is witnessing a surge of film releases and high-profile announcements, Dacoit, an ambitious, content-led theatrical project spearheaded by Adivi Sesh has taken a thoughtful recalibration of its release strategy, keeping long-term audience engagement at the centre of the decision and is pushing it's release to 10th April." It remains unclear whether The Paradise will stick to its originally planned March 26 slot.

On Tuesday, Mythri Movie Makers officially announced March 26 as the theatrical release date for Ustaad Bhagat Singh, a week after Dhurandhar 2.

The Paradise: Cast and story

The Paradise features a stellar cast that includes Raghav Juyal, Mohan Babu and Sampoornesh Babu, along with additional pan-India names. The music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under SLV Cinemas, the film is planned for release in eight languages including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, English and Spanish. It marks the second collaboration between Nani and Srikanth Odela after Dasara in 2023, which crossed the Rs 100-crore mark and became the actor’s highest grossing film.

