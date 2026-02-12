Jio tops market share, Airtel adds most users, Vi and BSNL lose subscribers: TRAI Report 2025

New Delhi:

India’s telecom subscriber base just crossed 1.3 billion users, according to the latest numbers from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). The number covers both mobile and landline users, and it further shows how massive mobile and broadband access have become across the country.

TRAI data has put the number of mobile subscribers alone at about 1.24 billion by the end of 2025.

To put it simply, almost every person in India is now connected to some or the other telecom service. Digital services are not just a city thing – they are spread pretty much everywhere, even deep into rural areas.

Airtel leads in new users

Despite the recent price hikes, Bharti Airtel has managed to pull in the most new subscribers in December 2025. TRAI has reported that Airtel added about 5.43 million fresh users that month.

The number is certainly not bad, especially since most people expect higher prices to slow things down. Airtel’s still holding strong in a cutthroat market.

Jio still has the most customers

Reliance Jio is not losing its top spot anytime soon. In December 2025 alone, Jio brought in nearly 3 million new subscribers, bumping its total to around 489 million. That keeps Jio firmly in first place when it comes to sheer numbers.

Vodafone Idea and BSNL lost ground in the race

While Airtel and Jio are picking up users, Vodafone Idea (Vi) and government-run BSNL have gone the other way.

In December 2025, Vi lost almost 940,000 subscribers, and BSNL dropped about 206,000.

Most of those folks seem to have switched to other networks.

It is a clear sign that competition is fierce, where users do not hesitate to jump ship if they find a better deal or service.

Telecom market keeps shifting

Even with all the recent price hikes in telecom, India’s market is growing steadily. People are preferably switching their carriers as per the connectivity, affordability and cost-effectiveness. Everything depends on what is best for them – that means lower prices, better coverage or just a smoother connection.

And along with 5G rolling out, broadband is working and getting faster, and people are using smartphones – expecting the market to keep upgrading through 2026, as there is a lot more head-to-head competition ahead.