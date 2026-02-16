OPPO K14x 5G goes on sale today at Rs 13499 onwards: How to order, features and more

New Delhi:

OPPO, one of the popular smartphone brands, has just started sales for the new K14x 5G in India today, February 16, 2026, starting at noon. You can grab one on Flipkart or the OPPO India E-store. The company is labelling the handset as a solid contender for those who are looking for a budget-friendly device with affordable 5G connectivity. Certainly, this one is a suitable bid for students, young professionals or anyone who wants long battery life without breaking the bank.

(Image Source : OPPO K14X 5G)OPPO K14x 5G

The phone will be available in two variants:

4GB RAM and 128GB of storage will cost Rs 14,999

6GB RAM and 128GB of storage will cost Rs 16,999

Additional bank offers

If you use select bank cards, you get up to Rs 1,500 off right away.

That brings the price down to Rs 13,499 for the 4GB version and Rs 15,499 for the 6GB.

They are also offering no-cost EMI for up to three months. You get to choose between Icy Blue and Prism Violet.

Main highlight of the new OPPO K14x 5G

The biggest highlight of the device is its battery. It is backed by a 6,500 mAh battery, which is a great fit for the under Rs 15,000 range.

OPPO has built it for heavy use – think streaming, gaming, GPS, and endless scrolling. With 45W fast charging, you get a 30 per cent charge in about 23 minutes.

You can even use it for reverse wired charging if you need to top up another device. OPPO says the battery holds over 80 per cent of its health after 1,800 charge cycles, so it’s in it for the long haul.

Here’s what OPPO claims for battery life:

20.9 hours of calls (screen off)

17.6 hours on YouTube

16.1 hours with Maps

10.5 hours of Free Fire

9.4 hours of BGMI

Specifications

The display is a 6.75-inch HD+ panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1125 nits of brightness.

So, scrolling feels smooth, and outdoor visibility should not be a problem. The design stays slim at 8.61 mm, features a metallic camera module, and has IP64 dust and water resistance.

The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor—that means stable 5G and smooth multitasking.

The phone runs on ColorOS 15 (built on Android 15), which promises faster app launches, better read/write speeds, and a network boost with AI LinkBoost 3.0.

For photography, the handset will come with a 50MP AI rear camera that comes with smart tools like: AI Eraser AI Unblur AI Best Shot AI Portrait Retouching Dual-View Video



There are also AI Smart Image Matting 2.0 and Google Gemini integration to make the overall experience smarter and more seamless.