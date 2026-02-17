Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Technology
  3. AI Impact Summit 2026- Day 2 LIVE Update: Bill Gates will be attending the summit as a key participant
 Live now

AI Impact Summit 2026- Day 2 LIVE Update: Bill Gates will be attending the summit as a key participant

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04
Updated:

India is hosting its first AI Impact Summit 2026, which will kick off on February 19 and will last till February 20 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is running the show, with support from the Government of India.

PM Modi's new post on X
PM Modi's new post on X Image Source : X.com
New Delhi:

India is hosting its first AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam (New Delhi). The event will start on February 19 and will last till February 20. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is running the show, with support from the Government of India. All the leading tech players worldwide have gathered and are sharing their plans, understanding and future of AI in different segments – majorly in health, education and technology. Here are the live updates from day 2 to keep you up with the current happenings and major announcements:

 

 

Live updates :AI Impact Summit 2026: Live Updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 1:40 PM (IST)Feb 17, 2026
    Posted by Saumya Nigam

    Major investments for next big solutions in India: Ashwini Vaishnaw

    VCs and other players are committing funds for the next big solutions, big applications, cutting-edge innovation, mathematical innovation: Ashwini Vaishnaw 

  • 1:34 PM (IST)Feb 17, 2026
    Posted by Saumya Nigam

    Global AI leaders uniting at the AI Impact Summit, to discuss and bring out AI’s real impact on society: Ashwini Vaishnaw

    Ashwini Vaishaw, the Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, Electronics & Information Technology, stated that the entire leadership of AI will be discussed in the AI Impact summit. The main highlight will be on the impact on human society related to everything – from agriculture, weather forecasting, climate change and more. The pros and cons of the AI will also be highlighted. 

  • 1:24 PM (IST)Feb 17, 2026
    Posted by Saumya Nigam

    PM Modi's new tweet on the AI ​​Summit

    PM Modi has made a new post on X.com regarding the ongoing AI Summit in India.

    Translate: "Intelligence, rationality, and decisiveness make science and technology useful for the common people. The objective of the India AI Impact Summit is to explore how AI can be used for the benefit of all."

    He stated the purpose of the summit in a verse.

  • 1:01 PM (IST)Feb 17, 2026
    Posted by Saumya Nigam

    AI will drive India towards Viksit Bharat in 2047: Dharmendra Pradhan

    Dharmendra Pradhan, the Education Minister, said that he is confident that AI will drive India towards becoming a knowledge superpower of the world and pave the way for Viksit Bharat in 2047.

  • 12:58 PM (IST)Feb 17, 2026
    Posted by Saumya Nigam

    Dharmendra Pradhan said, "It is our responsibility to provide AI-based education to India's new generation."

    Dharmendra Pradhan, Education Minister of India said that it is our responsibility to provide AI-based education to India's new generation. 

    The Prime Minister organized the AI ​​Impact Summit 2026 to encourage India's new generation to strengthen our students, schools and teachers by using AI in education. 

  • 12:45 PM (IST)Feb 17, 2026
    Posted by Saumya Nigam

    Bill Gates will be delivering his keynote as scheduled

    Bill Gates, Chair and Board Member of the Gates Foundation, is attending the India AI Impact Summit. He will be delivering his keynote as scheduled: Gates Foundation spokesperson 

     

  • 12:40 PM (IST)Feb 17, 2026
    Posted by Saumya Nigam

    Sarvam AI supporting regional language: Game changer for Indian AI ecosystem

    Sarvam AI is a Bengaluru-based startup which got much appreciation in recent times for its regional language support. A startup which was founded in August 2023, with a vision to build foundational AI models that could work for Indians who speak regional languages.

  • 12:36 PM (IST)Feb 17, 2026
    Posted by Saumya Nigam

    Bill Gates will attend the AI Impact Summit 2026

    Bill Gates is set to attend the AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam. The Gates Foundation shot down the rumours about he would not show up, by saying that those reports just are not true.

    Gates is still on the guest list with some big names in tech, including Sam Altman from OpenAI and Google’s Sundar Pichai.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology
AI Summit Ai Tech News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\