AI Impact Summit 2026- Day 2 LIVE Update: Bill Gates will be attending the summit as a key participant

India is hosting its first AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam (New Delhi). The event will start on February 19 and will last till February 20. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is running the show, with support from the Government of India. All the leading tech players worldwide have gathered and are sharing their plans, understanding and future of AI in different segments – majorly in health, education and technology. Here are the live updates from day 2 to keep you up with the current happenings and major announcements: