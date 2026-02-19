Bill Gates will not delivery keynote address at India AI Summit amid Epstein files row

New Delhi:

A day after the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation confirmed that Bill Gates would deliver the keynote address at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, the organisation on Thursday withdrew the announcement, stating that the Microsoft co-founder would no longer attend.

Gates, who has recently faced scrutiny over alleged links referenced in the Epstein files, had been scheduled to speak at Bharat Mandapam.

"After careful consideration, and to ensure the focus remains on the AI Summit's key priorities, Mr. Gates will not be delivering his keynote address. The Gates Foundation will be represented by Ankur Vora, President of Africa and India Offices, who will speak later today at the Summit.

The Gates Foundation remains fully committed to our work in India to advance our shared health and development goals," the foundation said.