Rohit Pawar questions Ajit Pawar aircraft crash probe, seeks independent investigation

New Delhi:

Ajit Pawar’s nephew and fellow member of the Pawar family, Rohit Pawar, on Monday levelled serious allegations over the recent aircraft crash that claimed Ajit Pawar’s life. He questioned the role of aviation authorities in the incident and called for an independent investigation. Speaking in Mumbai, Pawar claimed that the aircraft had taken off from Mumbai with a full fuel tank. He questioned why the tank was filled completely when refuelling could have been done later in Hyderabad.

He alleged that the aircraft was “deliberately brought down” with excess fuel and suggested that the pilot may have been used in the incident.

Questions over flight plan and visibility

Pawar further alleged that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) was not informed about the flight schedule. He claimed there was no need for the aircraft to take off in 3,000-metre visibility conditions. According to him, Pune or Solapur could not have served as alternative airports and the aircraft should have returned to Mumbai instead.

He also named a person called “Gopi”, whom he described as a handler linked to VSR, and claimed that this individual prepared the flight plan. Pawar demanded that investigating agencies examine email records instead of relying only on physical documents, alleging possible tampering.

Black Box and insurance claims

Rohit Pawar raised doubts over reports that the aircraft’s black box was destroyed. He said a black box cannot be damaged unless exposed to temperatures of around 1,100 degrees Celsius or extreme pressure. He argued that while the aircraft’s structure may melt at around 635 degrees Celsius, the black box is designed to survive much harsher conditions. He described claims of its destruction as possible “manipulation.”

He also pointed out that while the aircraft was reportedly worth Rs 35 crore earlier, its current value was estimated at Rs 10–15 crore. However, it was insured for Rs 210 crore. Pawar questioned whether the main pilot was involved and whether there was any financial motive.

Pawar alleged that the Layerjet aircraft could not normally be registered in India but was registered through contacts within the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and made available for VIP use.

He claimed the aircraft had completed 5,915 flying hours and had only 85 hours remaining before mandatory limits. He further alleged that the machine had crossed 8,000 hours of operational life, which he said was beyond safe limits.

Demand for transparency

The MLA demanded that alcohol test visuals of VSR pilots Rohit Singh and Sumit Kapoor be made public. He also alleged that a person named Carlos, said to be from Venezuela, entered as a passenger but later flew the aircraft.

Pawar questioned how the DGCA could conduct the investigation when allegations were being raised against it. He called for a special independent committee including the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), CID officials, opposition leaders, family members of victims and a judge to ensure a fair probe.

Rohit Pawar also demanded the removal of Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu. While he said he was not directly accusing the minister, he alleged that there were close links between the minister and VSR. He added that if Ajit Pawar were in a similar situation involving his own family or party, he would have shut down VSR immediately.

Pawar called for criminal as well as technical investigations into the crash. He also demanded that the government meet the affected families and provide support.

Among his demands were:

A meeting with Shambhavi Pathak's family

Permanent employment for Videep Jadhav’s wife

Financial assistance for Pinky Mali

He said he would continue to fight for justice despite concerns raised by his own family. He also mentioned that in the first 13 days after the incident, he had spoken to Sunetra Pawar about the need for an investigation, but no action followed.