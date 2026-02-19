Box Office [February 18, 2026]: O Romeo, Tu Yaa Main, Border 2 Wednesday earnings revealed

New Delhi:

The box office this week had a bit of everything. Some films found brief momentum over the weekend, then slipped on weekdays, while returning films tried to stay afloat amid new releases. With both latest and holdover releases in play, the numbers show how quickly things can shift from Friday to Monday. While O Romeo has been steadily moving at the box office, Tu Yaa Main remained quiet. Past releases, Border 2 and Mardaani 3, continued to see movement. Let's take a look at the box office report card for Wednesday.

How much did O Romeo earn on Day 6?

For O Romeo, Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj's film opened to a decent start with Rs 8.5 crore on Day 1. There was a clear jump on Saturday as the film brought in Rs 12.65 crore, but Sunday saw a drop to Rs 9 crore. The real slowdown came on weekdays. Monday fell to Rs 4.85 crore, Tuesday saw a slight recovery to Rs 5.35 crore, and Wednesday is estimated at Rs 3.50 crore. That brings its six-day total to Rs 43.85 crore.

Tu Yaa Main Day 6 box office collection

Tu Yaa Main, featuring Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav, had a much quieter start. It opened at Rs 0.6 crore on Friday, then saw a slight jump on Saturday with Rs 1.45 crore. Sunday dipped to Rs 0.8 crore, and the weekday trend remained soft. Monday collected Rs 0.4 crore, Tuesday slightly improved to Rs 0.45 crore, and Wednesday is estimated at Rs 0.27 crore. Its six-day total stands at Rs 3.97 crore.

Border 2 and Mardaani 3 box office trends

Looking at holdover titles, Border 2, led by Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and an ensemble cast, is now in its third week. Week 3 collection stands at Rs 23.35 crore. The daily trend shows some fluctuation, with Rs 0.8 crore on Friday, Rs 1.9 crore on Saturday, and Rs 1.4 crore on Sunday. Weekdays dropped again with Rs 0.6 crore on Monday, Rs 0.8 crore on Tuesday, and Rs 0.55 crore estimated for Wednesday. Its overall total has reached Rs 323.80 crore, which keeps it in a strong position despite the slowdown.

Mardaani 3, with Rani Mukerji leading the film, is in its second week and has collected Rs 14.6 crore during this period. The film earned Rs 0.6 crore on Friday, climbed to Rs 1.65 crore on Saturday, and collected Rs 1.1 crore on Sunday. The weekday numbers dipped again, with Rs 0.5 crore on Monday, Rs 0.65 crore on Tuesday, and Rs 0.50 crore estimated for Wednesday. The total collection now stands at Rs 45.90 crore. It is holding steady, even if the pace has clearly slowed after the first week.

