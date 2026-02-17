Box Office [February 17, 2026]: How much Shahid Kapoor's O'Romeo earned on Day 5? Know here

New Delhi:

O'Romeo, the latest film to hit theaters on Valentine's Day, is currently generating considerable buzz. Starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, the film performed exceptionally well on Monday and now has a strong box office collection on Tuesday.

So let's find out how O'Romeo performed commercially on its fifth day of release and how many crores it earned on the working day.

O'Romeo performed well on Tuesday

After successful films like Kaminey and Haider, actor Shahid Kapoor has returned with director Vishal Bhardwaj. O'Romeo has received considerable reviews from critics and audiences, leading to a strong opening at the box office. After grossing over Rs 37 crore in its opening weekend, O'Romeo continued its impressive performance on its fifth day of release.

According to a Sacnilk, the film earned an estimated Rs 5 crore (at the time of writing) on Tuesday, which is considered quite impressive considering the non-holiday situation. O'Romeo's earnings increased on Tuesday compared to Monday (Rs 4.85 crore), suggesting that Shahid Kapoor's film has truly won over audiences.

As for its total box office collection, it has now touched the Rs 40 crore mark. Consequently, O'Romeo could easily surpass the Rs 50 crore mark by the second weekend. The film also stars Nana Patekar, Farida Jalal, Tamannaah Bhatia, Avinash Tiwari and Vikrant Massey in pivotal roles.

A thrilling gangster love story

O'Romeo tells the story of Hussain Ustra, a notorious gangster from Mumbai. Love plays a role in his life, changing his life drastically. However, the makers have added a lot of fiction, which adds a dramatic twist to the story.

O'Romeo review

India TV reviewed O'Romeo and the verdict reads, 'What begins with promise slowly loses grip, especially in the second half where the writing weakens and the emotional impact fades. It looks beautiful, it sounds good, but it doesn’t stay with you the way it should. It’s not a bad film. It’s just not a fully satisfying one either.'

