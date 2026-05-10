Pep Guardiola shows support for West Ham as Premier League title race heats up

New Delhi:

The ongoing Premier League season is approaching its end. With just a few match weeks left, it is worth noting that Arsenal are still in the lead and looking to become the league champions for the first time in many years. It is interesting to note that Arsenal have played a total of 35 matches in the season so far and have 76 points to their name.

They are closely followed by Manchester City, who have 74 points in 35 matches and need Arsenal to slip up in their upcoming game for them to have a chance for the title. It is interesting to note that Arsenal are set to take on West Ham in their next game in the league.

The two sides will lock horns at the London Stadium on May 10th, and ahead of the game, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola came forward and showed his support for West Ham in a hilarious moment.

"Come on you Irons,” Pep said in the press conference, which is the slogan for West Ham, attracting a huge laugh from the room as the City manager rushed out of the room.

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Guardiola heaped praise on the recent performances of Jeremy Doku

Notably, winger Jeremy Doku has been exceptional for Manchester City in recent weeks. Scoring important goals, the star player has saved many points for the side, and the manager did not shy away from hailing his recent performances.

“This season he made a step forward that players must do to try to do better and better and it belongs absolutely to him, the confidence. In good teams you always need people up front – not just Erling, attacking midfielders and wingers need to make actions like that to win games,” Guardiola said.

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