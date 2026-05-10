Trisha Krishnan attends TVK Chief Thalapathy Vijay's swearing-in ceremony in Chennai | Video

New Delhi:

South Indian actor Trisha Krishnan attended the swearing-in ceremony of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief C Joseph Vijay in Chennai on Sunday, May 10, 2026. The ceremony took place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium.

For the event, Trisha Krishnan wore a blue silk saree paired with a beige embroidered blouse and completed the look with statement jewellery.

Trisha Krishnan attends TVK Chief Thalapathy Vijay's swearing-in ceremony

Before leaving for the venue, Trisha stopped briefly to speak with the media outside her Chennai home. Asked about the importance of the day for Tamil Nadu, she simply said, "Thank you, looking forward."

Tamil actor Sangeetha and singer Krish were also spotted arriving at the stadium for the ceremony.

Actor Sanam Shetty expresses support at ceremony

While speaking to media on Sunday morning, actor Sanam Shetty said, "Today, I stand here for our beloved Thalapathy Vijay sir. Today, on the eve of Mother’s Day, a true son of Tamil Nadu is taking office… We take pride in witnessing the swearing-in ceremony of Vijay sir because it has not been easy at all… Even after winning a majority, creating a historic moment and breaking all earlier barriers, one man demolished the entire system and yet the gruelling past week of political dynamic shifts that happened in Tamil Nadu hasn’t allowed us to sleep peacefully. Today, we are going to sleep peacefully, dreaming of a better tomorrow and a better Tamil Nadu in the safe hands of Vijay sir.”

This is a developing story.

Also Read: Vijay oath ceremony LIVE: Vijay reaches Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Tamil Nadu CM swearing-in shortly