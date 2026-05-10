Tamil Nadu CM Vijay resigns from Tiruchirappalli East Assembly constituency, retains Perambur

Chennai:

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay on Sunday resigned from Tiruchirappalli East assembly constituency and has decided to retain the Perambur seat. The development comes hours after he was sworn in as the ninth chief minister of the coastal state in a grand ceremony at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.

Vijay, who is the chief of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), had contested the 2026 assembly elections in Tamil Nadu from two seats - Tiruchirappalli East and Perambur - and won both of them.

In Tiruchirappalli East, he received 91,381 votes to defeat Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) candidate S Inigo Irudayaraj, who secured 63,965 votes, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI). He also won the Perambur seat against DMK's RD Shekar. Vijay had received 1,20,365 votes, while Shekar secured 66,650 votes.

Vijay makes 'only 1 power' pitch

Immediately after his swearing in ceremony, Vijay declared in his maiden speech that he will be the sole "power centre" in his government. He further stated that a new era has begun in Tamil Nadu, with focus on social justice.

The actor-turned-politician also unveiled three schemes related to electricity, women's safety and drug eradication.

"There is only one centre here, the centre under my leadership. A centre on this side, a power center on that side, another power center there - none of that exists, I'm telling you right now," Vijay said. "I do not hail from any royal lineage, I am like you and I am like one among you, one among your family."

TVK MLA Karuppaiah sworn-in as pro-tem Speaker

In another development, TVK MLA Karuppaiah was sworn in as pro-tem Speaker of the 234-member Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly at a small function at the Lok Bhavan in Chennai. Karuppaiah had won from the Sholavandan Assembly constituency in 2026 assembly elections.

The oath to Karuppaiah, who joined the TVK from the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), was administered by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar in presence of Vijay.

The rest of the MLAs will be sworn in on Monday, and the election of Speaker and Deputy Speaker will take place on Tuesday, the Lok Bhavan said in a release.

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