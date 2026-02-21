KH x RK Promo Out: Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth to reunite after 47 years with retro energy for Nelson's film

New Delhi:

South superstars Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth are all set to reunite together on big screens after 47 years of gap with Nelson's film, tentatively titled KH x RK. The makers of the film dropped the official promo clip on February 21, 2026.

It is significant to note that, the duo was last shared screen space together in 1979's film Allauddinum Albhutha Vilakkum. Their reunion holds special significance for their fans. Read further to know the details.

KH x RK promo is out now

The 3-minute, 46-second promo video gives a sneak peek of both actors questioning their outfits. As their looks are revealed, the two are seen twinning in a retro look. The promo features the track 'Aaja Raja', with lyrics by Bablu, vocals by Chintu, and composition by Anirudh. Watch the promo clip below:

KH x RK promo release time poster

Earlier this week, the makers teased fans by sharing the first poster of the film, announcing the release time of the KH x RK promo video. The poster features Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth's hands, giving off a retro vibe, with a note that read, "Some men set rules, some men just rule." They captioned the post as, "The Magic unfolds, for the world to witness #KHxRK Promo Video from tomorrow. 12:07PM. #RedGiant17 (sic)."

KH x RK: Production details

For the unversed, Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth's upcoming project, KH x RK, is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, who previously worked with Rajinikanth in Jailer. The film's music is composed by renowned music composer Anirudh Ravichander. The makers haven't revealed the official title and release details of the film. Meanwhile, the film is co-produced M. Shenbaga Moorthy and R Arjun Durai under the banner of Red Giant Movies.

