Toxic teaser: Kantara actor Rishab Shetty lauds Yash's action thriller, says 'It's Gonna Get Crazyyy'

The teaser for Kannada superstar Yash's highly anticipated action thriller Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups was released on Friday, February 20, 2026, and has left fans buzzing.

Since its release, fans have been praising Yash’s performance and the film’s action-packed sequences. Adding to the excitement, Kantara actor Rishab Shetty also reacted to the teaser, expressing his admiration and sending best wishes to the Toxic team.

Rishab Shetty praise teaser of Yash's film Toxic

Taking to his Instagram story, Rishab Shetty wrote, "It's Gonna Get Crazyyy! #ToxicTeaser Out now! #Toxic In Cinemas Worldwide from 19-03-2026 #ToxicTheMovie #ToxicOnMarch19th @geetu_mohandas @kvn.productions @ravibasrur #RajeevRavi #MonsterMindCreations @toxic_themovie Lots of love and wishing all the very best to our dear #RockingStar @thenameisyash (sic)." Take a look below:

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ RISHAB SHETTY)Screengrab taken from Rishab Shetty's Instagram story.

Toxic teaser out

The makers released the teaser of Toxic across social media platforms in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. Notably, the Hindi teaser has crossed 21 million views on KVN Productions' YouTube channel. Watch the teaser below:

Toxic movie: Plot, cast and production details

The Kannada action thriller Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups is set in Goa from the 1940s to the 1970s and follows Yash's character Raya as he builds a powerful empire with fear, money, and ambition. It is set to hit theaters on March 19, 2026, alongside Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar 2. This film also marks Yash's comeback film after 2022's KGF Chatper 2.

The movie boasts an ensemble star cast, including Yash as Raya, Kiara Advani as Nadia, Tara Sutaria as Rebecca, Huma Qureshi as Elizabeth, Nayanthara as Ganga, and Rukmini Vasanth as Mellisa. The film is written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas, directed by Geetu Mohandas, and produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.

