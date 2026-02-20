Toxic teaser crosses Twelve million views in 8 hours; Hindi version wins hearts | Watch

New Delhi:

The teaser for Kannada star Yash's film Toxic has been released. It showcases intense action, bloodshed and Yash's stunning look. Toxic is a pan-Indian film and will be released in five languages. Consequently, its teaser has also been released in five languages. Audiences are showering the teaser with love. Many users have also commented on the teaser. So, let's find out how many views the teaser has received in all languages.

KVN Productions has released the eagerly awaited teaser of Toxic on its official YouTube channel, and the reaction has been swift and substantial. The teaser, released only eight hours ago, has already registered impressive views across all languages, indicating a substantial buzz in the country for the film.

How many views did the teaser receive?

The makers released the teaser in all five languages, including Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam, to reach a wider audience. As of now, the Hindi teaser has already crossed the 12 million views mark on the YouTube channel and is the undisputed leader in terms of popularity and response.

The Kannada teaser has registered 2.3 million views, which is a substantial indicator of the interest generated in the home territory of the film. The Telugu teaser has registered 1.3 million views, followed by 818,000 views for the Tamil teaser and 430,000 views for the Malayalam teaser.

Who is the director?

Toxic: A Fairy Tale Grown Ups is directed by Geetu Mohandas. Yash will play a key role in the film. Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth will also star in important roles. The makers of the film have maintained audience excitement with its look and posters.

When will the film release?

Toxic is scheduled to release in theaters on March 19, 2026. Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar 2 is also scheduled to release on the same day. In such a situation, it remains to be seen which film the audience loves more?

