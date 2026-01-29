'Something fantastic': Jose Mourinho opens up after SL Benfica topples Real Madrid in Champions League clash SL Benfica's manager Jose Mourinho came forward and talked about his side's brilliant performance against Real Madrid in the Champions League as they defeated the 15-time champions 4-2 after a thrilling showing.

New Delhi:

SL Benfica registered an emphatic victory against 15-time Champions League winners Real Madrid. The two sides locked horns in the Champions League clash on January 29, and the game saw Benfica register a brilliant win as they defeated Madrid 4-2.

Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring in the 30th minute, with Benfica’s Andreas Schjelderup equalising in the 34th minute. Furthermore, Vangelis Pavlidis scored the second goal ahead of the second half, with Schjelderup making it 3-1 in the 54th minute. Mbappe scored his second goal, with Benfica’s goalkeeper scoring in injury time to secure the win for his side.

With the historic win secured, Benfica manager Jose Mourinho came forward to give his take on the game. He also talked about the performance of his side’s goalkeeper, Anatoliy Trubin.

“It’s normal for me to be emotional. I think it was deserved. For Benfica, it’s obviously incredible prestige to beat Real Madrid. ⁠The two clubs hadn’t faced each other since the fantastic years, so many years ago. And now, for Benfica’s prestige, for the players’ prestige, it’s something fantastic,” Mourinho said after the game.

“I knew we weren’t through yet, ‌that 3-2 wasn’t enough, and we were lucky with a set piece. Our goalkeeper Trubin, who is two metres tall, went into the box and scored a fantastic goal, a historic goal ... It felt like ‍the stadium was going to collapse. Incredible,” he added.

Arbeloa gave his take on the game as well

Furthermore, after the loss, Real Madrid manager Arbeloa came forward and talked about his side’s performance in the clash as well.

“Of course we are far from happy. Quite the contrary. I’d like to tell you that it was just one thing that led to this defeat, but I think there were many aspects – adversity in duels, issues with the ball ⁠and without the ball. We were a long way from the version of ourselves that we should be,” he said.

Also Read: