T20 World Cup 2026 warm up matches schedule confirmed, two Indian teams to play A total of 16 warm-up matches are scheduled to take place from February 2 to February 6 ahead of the T20 World Cup. Notably, apart from the main Indian team, India A will also feature in matches against the USA, and Namibia in Navi Mumbai and Bengaluru.

New Delhi:

The upcoming edition of the T20 World Cup 2026 will commence on February 7 in India and Sri Lanka. A few teams will be in action in the build-up to the tournament as a total of 16 matches are scheduled to take place in warm-ups. Interestingly, apart from the Indian team led by Suryakumar Yadav, India A will also feature in the warm-up matches and a separate squad will be announced for the same.

Just like India, Sri Lanka A will also play against Oman on February 3 at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground. Among the 20 teams participating in the tournament, only England and Sri Lanka are not officially playing any warm-up matches before the World Cup. The two teams are locking horns against each other in a three-match T20I series from January 30 to February 3 in Pallekele.

India to play only one warm-up game

Team India have only one warm-up game against South Africa on February 4 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The majority of the full-member nations are playing only a solitary warm-up games while the associate teams will be in action in two such matches. Only the United States of America are playing three warm-up matches before the World Cup against India A, Nepal and New Zealand.

Italy is the only team that is playing for the first time in the T20 World Cup and they will play two warm-up matches against Canada and the UAE on February 2 and 6.

T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up matches schedule

February 2

Afghanistan vs Scotland (3 PM)

India A vs USA (5 PM)

Canada vs Italy (7 PM)

February 3

Sri Lanka A vs Oman (1 PM)

Netherlands vs Zimbabwe (3 PM)

Nepal vs USA (5 PM)

February 4

Namibia vs Scotland (1 PM)

Afghanistan vs West Indies (3 PM)

Ireland vs Pakistan (5 PM)

India vs South Africa (7 PM)

February 5

Oman vs Zimbabwe (1 PM)

Canada vs Nepal (3 PM)

Australia vs Netherlands (5 PM)

New Zealand vs USA (7 PM)

February 6

Italy vs UAE (3 PM)

India A vs Namibia (5 PM)

