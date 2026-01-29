Stray dogs case: Supreme Court reserves verdict on pleas day after hearing arguments from all states The hearing concluded after the court listened in detail to arguments from all stakeholders, including dog lovers, victims of dog bite incidents, animal rights activists, and lawyers representing the Centre and state governments.

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court of India on Thursday reserved its order in the stray dogs case, a day after hearing submissions from all states.

The hearing concluded after the court listened in detail to arguments from all stakeholders, including dog lovers, victims of dog bite incidents, animal rights activists, and lawyers representing the Centre and state governments. The court directed all parties to file their written submissions within 1 week.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court expressed strong displeasure over the failure of several states to take effective steps to sterilise street dogs, establish dog pounds, and remove dogs from the premises of educational and other institutions.

“They are all building castles in the air,” observed the bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and NV Anjaria.

While reviewing the states’ compliance with its earlier directions, the court said it was dissatisfied with their responses, remarking that they appeared to be engaging in “storytelling”.

The court also expressed shock at data from Assam, which reported 1.66 lakh dog bite cases in 2024 despite having only 1 dog centre. It noted that in January 2025 alone, 20,900 people were bitten by dogs, describing the figure as alarming.