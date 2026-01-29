Delhi Police SWAT commando dies after husband's brutal attacks; arrested Kajal, a 2022-batch Delhi Police recruit, was allegedly attacked by her husband Ankur at her residence in West Delhi's Mohan Garden.

A 27-year-old woman constable of the Delhi Police, serving as a SWAT (Special Weapons and Tactics) commando with the Special Cell, succumbed to her injuries five days after her husband allegedly assaulted her with a metal dumbbell and repeatedly slammed her head against a door frame at their residence in Dwarka Mor in southwest Delhi.

The deceased, identified as Kajal, succumbed to her injuries during treatment on Tuesday (January 27) at a private hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad. The husband, who works as a clerk in the Ministry of Defence, was arrested the same day, on January 22.

Kajal was brutally assaulted by her husband

According to the police, the incident took place on the night of January 22, 2026, at around 10 pm, when Kajal was brutally assaulted by her husband at their residence. She sustained serious head injuries during the attack.

Police said that after the assault, Ankur himself took the critically injured Kajal to Tarak Hospital in Mohan Garden, where she was admitted in a critical condition. Given the severity of her injuries, she was later shifted to a private hospital in Ghaziabad, where she succumbed to her injuries on January 27, 2026, during treatment.

An attempt to murder case was initially registered at Mohan Garden police station following the incident. After Kajal's death, police added murder charges to the case. "The accused husband has been arrested and sent to judicial custody. Further investigation is underway," a senior police official said.

Police said preliminary investigation points to domestic violence as the motive behind the crime.

Kajal joined Delhi Police in 2022

According to reports, Kajal had joined the Delhi Police as a constable in 2022 and was currently posted as a commando in the Special Cell's SWAT team. She married Ankur in 2023, who is employed as a clerk in the Ministry of Defence and is posted at Delhi Cantt.

