Delhi building collapse: 2 killed, 5 injured as rescue teams continue search operation

New Delhi:

A day after a building collapsed in south Delhi's Saidulajab area near Saket Metro Station, authorities have confirmed the death of a 26-year-old man and one more while 5 others remain injured and are undergoing treatment. The 26-year-old has been identified as Ravi, who was pulled out from the debris during the overnight rescue operation and was declared dead on arrival at the hospital. All eight injured persons have been admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre.

The incident took place on Saturday evening on Western Marg in Saidulajab, a busy locality known for its paying guest accommodations, coaching centres and student mess facilities. According to officials, emergency teams rescued nine people from the collapsed structure. Seven were pulled out by professional rescue personnel, while two others were rescued by local residents before emergency services reached the site.

Multiple agencies, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Fire Services (DFS), Delhi Police, Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Civil Defence and CATS Ambulance Service, were involved in the operation.

Rescue personnel used heavy machinery, hydraulic cutters, victim-location cameras and sniffer dogs to search the debris for survivors.

Building reduced to rubble

Officials said the commercial building completely collapsed, reducing the structure to rubble. The debris also fell onto a nearby tin-shed canteen that was frequently used by students preparing for competitive examinations.

The building reportedly housed coaching institutes, cafes, offices and a mess facility. Construction work was also said to be underway on the upper floor when the collapse occurred, though authorities have not yet confirmed whether it played any role in the incident.

Police have identified the injured as Tarun Kumar (26) from Gurugram, Saika Khan (27) from Bihar, Neelam Yadav (25), Aditya Sharma (24), Kshitij Pratap (25) from Noida, Anuj Dikshi (25), Aastha (25) and Vishal (24). All are receiving treatment at AIIMS Trauma Centre.

Delhi government monitoring situation

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the government is closely monitoring the situation and that all available resources have been deployed for rescue and relief efforts.

She stated that agencies including the NDRF, Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police, DDMA, MCD, Civil Defence and CATS Ambulance Service are working together to ensure that those trapped are rescued and affected families receive immediate assistance.