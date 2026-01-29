Ananya Panday steps out in simple kurta set for temple visit; her outfit costs under Rs 13K Ananya Panday skipped glam for a quiet temple visit, choosing a simple mustard kurta set and a no-makeup look. Shared on Instagram, her understated outfit is priced at Rs 12,900, proving that comfort and simplicity can still make a strong style statement.

Ananya Panday is usually seen in full glam mode. Think mini dresses, sharp silhouettes, and outfits that grab attention fast. But for her latest temple visit, the actor switched things up. No sparkle. No drama. Just a simple kurta. And it worked. At 27, Ananya showed that dressing down can feel just as striking. Maybe more. Especially when the moment calls for it.

On Thursday, Ananya Panday shared a set of pictures on Instagram with the caption, “ॐ नमः पार्वतीपतये हर हर महादेव” (Om Namah Parvatipatey, Har Har Mahadev). The photos showed her spending a quiet day at a temple, offering prayers, and feeding cows. Calm. Grounded. Very different from the red carpet version we usually see.

What Ananya Panday wore for her temple visit

Ananya Panday chose a mustard kurta set made from soft mulmul cotton. Light. Airy. Comfortable. The kind of fabric that makes sense for a long, peaceful day out.

The kurta features an all-over Gadh-inspired print and falls at a mid-length, keeping the look relaxed but rooted in tradition. It comes with a Y-placket neckline, detailed with shell and thread tassels. There are ladder lace inserts and geometric borders along the hem, adding subtle detail without going overboard.

How Ananya Panday styled the kurta set

The kurta is paired with matching printed pants that carry the same lace and design elements, keeping everything nicely in sync. Over this, Ananya Panday draped an ombré organza dupatta in soft mustard tones.

The dupatta is finished with lace, thread, and shell tassels. Light. Floaty. Just enough to lift the look without stealing attention.

How much Ananya Panday’s outfit costs

If you’re curious about the price, here are the details. Ananya Panday’s kurta set is from the brand Mulmul and is available on their official website. The cost? Rs 12,900. Not over-the-top. Not budget either. Just a solid pick for anyone who likes thoughtful Indian wear.

Ananya Panday’s no-fuss accessories and natural beauty look

To finish the look, Ananya Panday kept things simple. Delicate diamond studs. No makeup, letting her skin breathe. Her hair was left loose, styled in soft curls that fell naturally over her shoulders. Nothing felt forced. Nothing extra.

Sometimes, stepping away from glam says more than leaning into it. And Ananya Panday’s temple look was a quiet reminder of that.

