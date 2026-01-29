Not flat abs or Insta likes: Kareena Kapoor’s nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shares 3 real markers of good health Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, who works with Kareena Kapoor, says real health goes beyond weight and looks. In an Instagram post, she points to three true markers of wellness: capacity, immunity, and emotional balance, which reflect real strength and resilience.

New Delhi:

Good health is often reduced to numbers on a scale or how someone looks in photos. But that version misses the point. Real wellness shows up quietly, in how the body moves through everyday life and how the mind handles pressure.

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, who has worked with actors including Kareena Kapoor, shared a simple way to look at health in an Instagram post on January 29. In her words, “Good health isn’t about flat abs or Instagram likes, it’s about what your body can actually do.” According to her, real wellness comes down to three things.

3 real markers of good health, according to celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar

1. Capacity

“Capacity means your body can do more, with less effort,” Rujuta explains. She shared a personal example of a cousin who once struggled to climb a hill but, a few years later, could walk up comfortably, enjoy tea and snacks at the top, and come back down without knee or leg pain. “This comes from regular exercise and a proper diet,” she says. When capacity improves, the change may not look dramatic from the outside. Inside, though, you feel stronger. More capable. And quietly confident.

2. Immunity

“Strong immunity keeps you healthy even in challenging situations,” she says. According to Rujuta, this means being able to attend weddings or go on holidays, be around unwell people, and still feel fine. “No acidity, bloating, headaches, or flu,” she notes. Over time, people who focus on this kind of health tend to need fewer medicines, antibiotics, and anti-allergy doses. For her, that consistency is a clear sign of real wellness.

3. Emotional balance

Health is not just physical. “Managing anger and developing compassion is just as important,” Rujuta points out. Everyday, negativity and pointless remarks should not drain energy. “When you don’t waste energy on things that don’t matter,” she says, “you live a healthier, happier life.” Emotional steadiness, according to her, is as much a health marker as physical strength.

Rujuta puts it simply at the end. “Check yourself, are your capacity, immunity, and compassion increasing?” These, she says, are the true signs of good health. The ones that matter long after the mirror stops being convincing.