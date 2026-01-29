Assam: CM Sarma clarifies 'trouble miyas' remark after backlash, quotes Supreme Court's observation CM Sarma had stated that he supports putting pressure on the 'Miya Muslims' as a means of forcing them to leave the state. This comment created a massive row, with many seeking an apology.

Guwahati:

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday clarified his "trouble miyas" remark, stating that it was meant for Bangladeshi Muslims who illegally entered the state. His clarification came after his comment attracted a massive backlash.

“Those who are attacking me for my remarks on “Miyan”—a word used in Assam in the context of Bangladeshi Muslim illegal migration—should pause and read what the Supreme Court of India itself has said about Assam. This is not my language, not my imagination, and not political exaggeration,” he said.

CM Sarma cites comment by SC

CM Sarma quoted a remark, which was purportedly made by the Supreme Court in this regard.

“These are the Court’s own words: The silent and invidious demographic invasion of Assam may result in the loss of the geostrategically vital districts of lower Assam… The influx of illegal migrants is turning these districts into a Muslim majority region… It will then only be a matter of time when a demand for their merger with Bangladesh may be made… Loss of lower Assam will sever the entire land mass of the North East from the rest of India and the rich natural resources of that region will be lost to the Nation,” the post added.

He said the top court using the words like “demographic invasion” was a serious matter. The Assam CM said he was not against any religion and his ultimate aim was to protect the identity of the state.

“When the highest constitutional court of the country uses words like “demographic invasion” and warns of the possible loss of territory and national unity, acknowledging that reality is neither hatred nor communalism, nor is it an attack on any community. It is a recognition of a grave and long-standing problem that Assam has lived with for decades. Our effort is not against any religion or any Indian citizen. Our effort is to protect Assam’s identity, security, and future, exactly as the Supreme Court cautioned the nation to do. Ignoring that warning would be the real injustice—to Assam and to India,” he said.

CM Sarma had stated that he supports putting pressure on the “Miya Muslims” as a means of forcing them to leave the state.