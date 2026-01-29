Healthy eating on a budget: Ten practical ways to get more nutrition for less Eating nutritious food doesn’t have to be expensive. A fertility specialist shares ten practical, science-backed ways to eat healthy without overspending, from choosing whole foods and seasonal produce to cutting waste and maximising nutrition per rupee.

New Delhi:

Eating well is often mistaken for a luxury. Fresh produce, whole grains and balanced meals are frequently labelled as “expensive”, pushing many households towards cheaper, ultra-processed alternatives. But doctors say this assumption doesn’t always hold true.

“Access to nutrient-rich food is a fundamental part of overall health and reproductive wellbeing,” says Dr Astha Jain, Fertility Specialist at Birla Fertility & IVF, Indore. “With the right choices, it’s possible to meet nutritional needs without stretching your budget.” Research does show that diets meeting essential nutrient requirements can cost more than basic calorie-heavy diets. However, smart planning, ingredient choices and cooking habits can significantly narrow this gap. Take a look:

Ten practical ways to eat nutritious food without overspending

1. Prioritise whole ingredients over processed foods

Whole grains, lentils and seasonal vegetables offer more nutrition per serving than ultra-processed foods—and usually at a lower cost. “These staples provide fibre, vitamins and minerals that support metabolic balance,” explains Dr Jain, adding that they also play a role in long-term reproductive health.

2. Be seasonal and local in produce choice

Seasonal fruits and vegetables are usually less expensive as they are in plenty and need less transportation. When you choose local produce, you save money and also get to enjoy the benefits of fresh produce with higher nutrient retention.

3. Plan your meals

Meal planning helps you avoid impulse buying and makes it easier for you to make the most of the ingredients. When you plan your meals around common ingredients, you generate less waste and get greater mileage out of each grocery shopping trip.

4. Purchase your staples in bulk

Legumes, rice, whole grains, and nuts are some items that can be purchased in bulk and are generally more economical. If stored properly, they have a longer shelf life and help you avoid frequent purchases of smaller packs.

5. Lean on affordable plant-based proteins

Lentils, chickpeas and eggs provide high-quality protein at a fraction of the cost of many animal-based options. “These foods align well with dietary patterns linked to improved fertility markers,” notes Dr Jain.

6. Cook at home more often

Home-cooked meals give you control over ingredients, portions and cost. Eating out or eating convenience foods may have hidden costs, both in terms of money and nutritional value, due to the high salt, sugar, and saturated fat content.

7. Learn and master simple recipes

Healthy food doesn’t have to be complicated to prepare. Preparations such as dal, vegetable stir-fries, and brown rice pilafs are inexpensive, versatile, and easy to vary using herbs and spices.

8. Think creatively to cut food waste

Food leftovers can be repurposed! Vegetables can be converted into soups or wraps after roasting, and cooked grains can be reused in salads. This will ensure that less food is wasted and more nutrients are extracted from every rupee spent.

9. Compare prices and buy store brands

Store brands or generic foods could provide the same nutritional value as name-brand foods at a lower price. Prices per kilo or per litre can be compared to determine the best value for money.

10. Think cost per nutrient, not just price

Some foods may seem modest in price but deliver great nutritional value. “Eggs, seasonal greens and pulses offer high nutrient density for relatively low cost,” says Dr Jain. “It’s more useful to evaluate nutritional return rather than calorie cost alone.”

Studies suggest that when the most affordable nutritious foods are prioritised, the price gap between healthy and less healthy diets narrows considerably. Eating nutritiously isn’t about spending more; it’s about spending smarter.

