Stop fearing carbs: These foods keep you full and support weight loss, says fitness coach

Carbs often get a bad reputation when weight loss enters the conversation. But according to high-performance health coach Dan Go, the problem isn’t carbohydrates, it’s choosing the wrong ones.

In a recent Instagram video, Go explained that certain carbs can make a calorie deficit far more sustainable by keeping you full, stabilising blood sugar, and reducing the urge to snack.

“Eating carbs while you’re getting lean is actually super fun, if you pick the right ones,” he says. Here are the five carbohydrate-rich foods he recommends for staying fuller for longer while cutting calories.

5 carbs can help you stay full even on a calorie deficit

1. Potatoes: Low-calorie, high-satiety comfort food

Potatoes consistently rank among the most filling foods per calorie. According to Go, their secret lies in a combination of fiber, resistant starch, and water content.

“The skin is especially high in fibre,” he notes, which slows digestion and increases fullness. Resistant starch, particularly when potatoes are cooked and cooled, further improves satiety and helps regulate blood sugar.

When prepared simply (boiled, baked, or air-fried), potatoes can be surprisingly weight-loss friendly.

2. Blueberries: Volume without the calorie load

Blueberries are a classic example of a high-volume, low-calorie carb. Their high water and fibre content means you can eat a generous portion without overshooting your calorie target.

“The type of fibre in blueberries slows digestion,” Go explains, helping you stay full while keeping blood sugar levels steady. As a bonus, they’re rich in antioxidants that support metabolic health.

They work well as snacks, smoothie add-ins, or dessert substitutes.

3. Lentils: Fibre and protein in one package

Lentils stand out because they deliver both carbohydrates and protein, a combination strongly linked to appetite control.

“Lentils are better than rice as a carb source,” Go says, pointing out that they contain fewer calories, significantly more fibre, and higher protein content.

This makes them especially effective for curbing hunger and preventing energy crashes, particularly useful for people who struggle with portion control.

4. Broccoli: The ultimate meal volumiser

While broccoli is often labelled a vegetable rather than a carb, Go includes it because of its carbohydrate content paired with exceptional fibre density.

“It’s one of the best foods to volumise meals,” he explains. Broccoli’s fibre and water content help stretch the stomach, triggering fullness signals without adding many calories.

It also delivers key micronutrients like vitamin C, vitamin K and folate, which support digestion and metabolic processes.

5. Apples: Nature’s built-in appetite suppressant

Apples combine natural sweetness with fibre and water, making them particularly effective at reducing between-meal hunger.

“They help curb snacking,” Go says, thanks to a type of fibre that slows digestion and helps regulate blood sugar.

Apples are also nutrient-dense, meaning you get antioxidants and vitamins along with satiety, a rare combination in calorie-restricted diets. The idea that carbs automatically sabotage fat loss is outdated. What matters more is fibre content, water content, and how slowly a food digests.

Foods like potatoes, lentils and fruit don’t just provide energy, they help control appetite, making calorie deficits easier to maintain without constant hunger. As Go puts it, the smartest diets aren’t about eliminating carbs, but about choosing ones that work with your body, not against it.

