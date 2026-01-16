Trying to control portions? These 10 foods naturally limit overeating, according to fitness coach A fitness coach shares 10 foods you practically can’t overeat, from mushrooms to black coffee. Know how these low-calorie, filling foods help control appetite naturally.

New Delhi:

Many of us tend to place blame for our inability to eat well on willpower; when we overeat or snack on junk food often, we usually attribute these behaviours to a lack of sufficient willpower. However, fitness expert Nikita Bardia thinks that the real culprit may not be a lack of willpower, but rather what you choose to eat. Bardia says that certain types of food and drink can provide a natural signal for fullness; when you eat these foods or consume those beverages, it will allow you to become full much quicker and with fewer calories.

In a recent Instagram post, Bardia highlighted the idea of 'self-limiting foods.' These are everyday items your body tends to reject once it has had enough. Rather than relying on strict diet rules or counting every calorie, she suggests leaning into foods that naturally curb appetite and make overeating less likely.

Here’s a closer look at the ten foods and drinks she recommends:

Leafy Greens and Fibrous Vegetables: Vegetables like spinach, lettuce, methi (fenugreek) and cabbage are packed with water and fibre. Because they take up space in your stomach but contribute very few calories, you often feel full faster and stay satisfied longer.

Cucumber and Celery: These crisp veggies are mostly water, so chewing them fills your stomach without adding much energy. The act of chewing itself also helps slow down eating, giving your brain time to register fullness. Cucumbers, in particular, are low in calories and even contain potassium and antioxidants that support overall wellness.

Mushrooms: With their savoury 'umami' flavour and very low calorie content, mushrooms make a satisfying addition to meals. They add volume and richness without the kind of pleasure-driven overeating often triggered by high-fat, high-sugar foods.

Spices: Ingredients like ginger, turmeric, chilli, or black pepper don’t have many calories, but they deliver bold flavour that quickly satisfies the palate. That strong taste cue helps signal your brain that the eating experience is complete sooner.

Black Coffee (or Light Coffee): A simple cup of black coffee, especially before a meal, can create a short-term feeling of fullness and reduce hunger pangs. It’s not a meal replacement, but it can be a useful tool in managing appetite. Coffee can also boost metabolism slightly, which is why many people enjoy it before workouts.

Tea and Herbal Infusions: Warm liquids like herbal tea or simple brewed tea help fill your stomach and calm hunger cues without adding calories. Many people find sipping tea between meals curbs unnecessary snacking.

Clear Broths and Soups: Starting a meal with a broth-based soup sends early stretch signals from the stomach to the brain. That can naturally reduce the amount you eat later, especially helpful if you’re trying to manage portion sizes.

Shirataki Noodles: These translucent noodles are made mostly of water and a special fibre called glucomannan. They add bulk to meals without significant calories, helping your stomach feel full without rapid digestion.

Low-Calorie Sauces and Dips: Tomato-based salsas or other low-calorie flavour boosters make food more enjoyable without loading on calories. Adding these to salads or grilled veggies can satisfy cravings without triggering overeating.

Sugar-Free Gum: This may surprise you, but chewing gum keeps your mouth busy and signals fullness. The act of chewing eventually tires your jaw and helps slow down mindless snacking.

