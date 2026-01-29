Republic Day 2026: Maharashtra, Kerala, J&K shine with top tableaux as Navy and Delhi Police lead marches Republic Day Parade 2026: The Central Public Works Department also received a special award for its tableau “Vande Mataram – Commemoration of 150 Years”, while the dance group “Vande Mataram- The Eternal Resonance of India” was also honoured.

New Delhi:

India's Republic Day Parade 2026 on January 26 (Monday) captivated the nation with stunning displays of military precision, cultural vibrancy, and themes of self-reliance. Held at Rajpath in New Delhi, the event featured marching contingents from the armed services and central forces, alongside elaborate tableaux from states, union territories, and central ministries. On January 28 (Wednesday), organisers announced the winners across judged and popular choice categories, judged by expert panels and public votes via the MyGov portal. These awards highlight India's unity in diversity, Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance), and cultural heritage.

Best marching contingents: Navy and Delhi Police take top spots

Three panels of judges evaluated the marching contingents from the three Services (Army, Navy, Air Force) and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs)/auxiliary forces based on discipline, synchronisation, and overall impact.

Among three services : Indian Navy clinched the top honour for its flawless display of naval prowess and discipline.

: Indian Navy clinched the top honour for its flawless display of naval prowess and discipline. Among CAPFs/Other Auxiliary Forces: Delhi Police earned the best contingent award, impressing with sharp formations and energetic performance.

In the public-voted 'Popular Choice' category-

Three services : Assam Regiment won hearts online for its spirited march.

: Assam Regiment won hearts online for its spirited march. CAPFs/Auxiliary forces: CRPF topped the poll with widespread public support.

These victories underscore the forces' role in safeguarding the nation while inspiring pride during the grand parade.

States and UTs tableaux: Maharashtra leads with 'Ganeshotsav' glory

States and Union Territories showcased their unique cultural identities and developmental achievements through vibrant, thematic floats. Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir and Kerala dominated the judged top three-

1st place: Maharashtra - "Ganeshotsav: A Symbol of Aatmanirbharata," celebrating the festival's spirit of community-driven self-reliance with intricate elephant-headed depictions and festive motifs.

- "Ganeshotsav: A Symbol of Aatmanirbharata," celebrating the festival's spirit of community-driven self-reliance with intricate elephant-headed depictions and festive motifs. 2nd place: Jammu and Kashmir- "Handicrafts and Folk Dances of Jammu & Kashmir," highlighting exquisite Pashmina shawls, papier-mâché art and lively performances like Rouf and Kud Dandi.

"Handicrafts and Folk Dances of Jammu & Kashmir," highlighting exquisite Pashmina shawls, papier-mâché art and lively performances like Rouf and Kud Dandi. 3rd place: Kerala- "Water Metro and 100 per cent Digital Literacy: Aatmanirbhar Kerala for Aatmanirbhar Bharat," featuring the innovative Kochi Water Metro boats and the state's digital literacy milestone.

The public poll flipped the script for States/UTs:

1st: Gujarat – "Mantra of Swadeshi – Self-Reliance – Freedom: Vande Mataram," evoking the freedom struggle's call for indigenous production.

– "Mantra of Swadeshi – Self-Reliance – Freedom: Vande Mataram," evoking the freedom struggle's call for indigenous production. 2nd: Uttar Pradesh – "Culture of Bundelkhand," showcasing folk arts, forts, and traditions from the historic region.

– "Culture of Bundelkhand," showcasing folk arts, forts, and traditions from the historic region. 3rd: Rajasthan – "Golden Touch of the Desert: Bikaner Gold Art (Usta Art)," displaying the shimmering Usta painting technique on camels and palaces.

Central ministries and departments: Culture Ministry's 'Vande Mataram' triumphs

Central entities focused on national milestones and policies-

Best Tableau (Judged): Ministry of Culture's "Vande Mataram – The Soul Cry of a Nation," a poignant tribute to Bankim Chandra Chatterjee's iconic song that fueled India's independence movement. Popular Choice: Department of School Education and Literacy's "National Education Policy 2020: Rocketing Indian School Education on the Path to Viksit Bharat," illustrating NEP's push for holistic, tech-driven learning toward a developed India.

Special Awards: Recognising innovation and resonance

Judges also honoured exceptional creativity-

Central Public Works Department: "Vande Mataram- Commemoration of 150 Years," marking the song's sesquicentennial with architectural grandeur.

Dance Group: "Vande Mataram: The Eternal Resonance of India," for a mesmerising performance blending classical and folk elements.

These results, announced on Wednesday, reflect a blend of tradition and modernity, with Vande Mataram emerging as a recurring theme symbolizing patriotic fervour.