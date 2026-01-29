Heart disease deaths in Delhi soar to record high in 2024, lifestyle changes blamed Over the last two decades, heart conditions have claimed the lives of 3,29,857 people in the national capital. The report highlights that the majority of these deaths occurred among middle-aged and older adults, but even young people are increasingly affected.

New Delhi:

Delhi witnessed a sharp rise in deaths due to heart attacks and heart-related diseases in 2024, with 34,539 fatalities reported, which is over 12,000 more than the previous year. In 2024, as many as 22,385 deaths were recorded due to heart-related ailments, according to data released by the Delhi government.

Over the last two decades, heart conditions have claimed the lives of 3,29,857 people in the national capital. The report highlights that the majority of these deaths occurred among middle-aged and older adults, but even young people are increasingly affected.

Breaking down the figures by age, the government data showed that 46,129 deaths occurred in the 25–44 years age group, 1,03,972 deaths in the 45–64 years category, and 92,048 among those aged 65 and above. Children aged 14 and below accounted for 14,321 deaths, representing more than five per cent of the total fatalities.

Experts flag poor lifestyle

Experts emphasised the growing role of lifestyle choices in triggering early heart attacks.

"While hereditary risk remains important, lifestyle factors now play a larger and more modifiable role in early heart attacks. Genetics may load the gun, but lifestyle pulls the trigger. Poor diet, inactivity, smoking, stress, and sleep deprivation can activate genetic predisposition at a much younger age," PTI quoted Dr Madhurima Ghosh, paediatric cardiologist at BM Birla Heart Hospital, as saying.

Between 2005 and 2024, males accounted for 2,10,206 of heart-related deaths, females for 1,19,626, and 25 others. The year 2024 recorded the highest number of deaths at 34,539, while the lowest was 8,236 in 2010.

The data also revealed a stark gender gap in the 45–64 age group, with male deaths nearly double those of females — 68,177 men compared with 35,795 women.

"In today's time, lifestyle factor play a major role than hereditary risk in early heart attacks.While genetics may also increase vulnerability, unhealthy habits are the main triggers of the same.Some of the factors such as sedentary routines, excessive screen time, unhealthy habits of eating, smoking, vaping, poor sleep, and high stress levels damages health of heart much earlier in life," the news agency quoted Dr Amar Singhal, director - cardiology, Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute Delhi as saying.