Royal Challengers Bengaluru women equal elite record with stellar victory against UP Warriorz

Royal Challengers Bengaluru women put in a brilliant performance against UP Warriorz in the ongoing WPL (Women’s Premier League) 2026. The two sides locked horns in the 18th game of the tournament at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on January 29.

The clash saw UP Warriorz bat first, and the side posted a total of 143 runs in the first innings of the game. The same was chased down by RCB in 13.1 overs, winning the game by eight wickets. It is worth noting that the win was RCB’s sixth in the group stage of the competition.

Winning their sixth game, the 2024 champions equalled Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians and became the third side in WPL history to register six wins in the group stages of the tournament. Delhi Capitals registered six wins in 2023 and 2024, whereas Mumbai Indians did it in 2023.

Chasing down 144 runs against UP, RCB women saw openers Grace Harris and Smriti Mandhana score 75 and 54* runs, respectively. Georgia Voll added 16 runs on the board as RCB registered a comfortable victory.

Smriti Mandhana gave her take after the win

After registering the brilliant victory, RCB women’s skipper Smriti Mandhana came forward and gave her take on the performance that her side put in. She branded their performance as brilliant and credited Grace Harris for her knock as well.

“It was brilliant. They started well with the bat. From there, good comeback from the bowlers. Big mention to Grace. Everyone came in, bowled extremely well. Nadine again, bowled extremely well. When they bowl like that, it is a pleasing sight to watch. Last two games, we just told ourselves to not think emotionally and dig a hole. In tournaments (like this) you have to give (credit) to the other players (like NSB against us),” Mandhana said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

