Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina: Head-to-head, where to watch, and all you need to know ahead of AO final With Aryna Sabalenka all set to take on Elena Rybakina in the Australian Open 2026 women's final, let us have a look at the head-to-head record, where to watch, and all you need to know details about the summit clash.

Melbourne:

The stage is set for the women’s final of the Australian Open 2026. Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka will lock horns with Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina. The two stars will take on each other at the Rod Laver Arena on January 31, and they will hope to get their hands on the marquee title.

Sabalenka has been in brilliant form in the tournament so far. She defeated Tiantsoa Sarah Rakotomanga Rajaonah in the first round, Bai in the second round, Potapova in the third round, Mboko in the fourth, Jovic in the quarter-final, and Svitolina in the quarter-final.

As for Rybakina, the Kazakh international defeated K. Juvan in the first round, Gracheva in the second, Valentova in the third, Mertens in the fourth, Iga Swiatek in the quarter-final, and Jessica Pegula in the semi-final.

Ahead of the much-anticipated women’s final, let us have a look at all you need to know about the Australian Open women’s final.

Head-to-head record

It is interesting to note that Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina have taken on each other across all WTA competitions 14 times, and Sabalenka is the one leading the tie with eight wins to her name, with Rybakina having registered six wins.

Where to watch details

When will the Australian Open women’s final be held?

The clash between Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina will be held at the Rod Laver Arena on January 31.

Where to watch the Australian Open 2026 women’s final on TV?

The final clash between Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina will be live broadcast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch the Australian Open 2026 women’s final online?

Fans in India can stream the final clash between Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina on the SonyLIV app and website.

