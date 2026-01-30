Always tired or falling sick often? Here’s why you shouldn’t ignore these signs Always feeling tired or falling sick frequently? Persistent fatigue and repeated infections may indicate an underlying health issue. Learn the possible causes, warning signs, and when to seek medical help.

Feeling fatigued occasionally can be normal, especially after working long hours or not sleeping enough. But how do you know when tiredness has become a problem? Here are some signs that may indicate chronic fatigue (lasting for weeks or months) or repeated infections (coughs, colds, flu). Though numerous adults in India report suffering from chronic fatigue and being sick time and again, many continue to disregard the symptoms because they lead a busy lifestyle.

Research indicates that stress, poor diet, lack of movement, and untreated medical problems cause chronic fatigue plus a weakened immune system. All of these factors are increasing.

So what's going on? Your body's ability to maintain good health is dependent upon receiving balanced nutrition, enough sleep/rest, and a well-functioning immune system. According to Dr Vineeta Singh Tandon, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, ISIC Multispeciality Hospital, if any one of these areas is compromised, the body's ability to fight off infections and maintain adequate levels of energy decreases, resulting in the individual feeling fatigued continually as well as being sick.

Risk Factors:

Several factors can contribute to persistent fatigue and repeated infections:

Poor diet and deficiencies of iron, vitamin B12, or vitamin D

Chronic illnesses such as diabetes, thyroid disorders, or autoimmune diseases

Poor sleep quality, high stress, and lack of physical activity

Recurrent or untreated infections, including post-viral fatigue

Symptoms to Watch For:

Feeling tired all the time, even after proper rest

Low energy levels and weakness throughout the day

Frequent colds, coughs, fevers, urinary or skin infections

Difficulty concentrating, forgetfulness, or feeling mentally “drained”

These symptoms indicate that the body may not be recovering properly and needs medical attention.

Certain groups are more vulnerable to these problems:

Due to natural ageing, older adults often experience a decrease in immunity.

People who have long-term medical problems such as diabetes, heart disease, and kidney disease will have compromised immune systems.

Women, particularly those experiencing heavy menstrual bleeding or due to hormonal changes.

Those under psychological stress, having sleep disruptions, or leading an unhealthy lifestyle create challenges for maintaining optimal health.

People recuperating from a serious infection, such as a virus, will likely be affected by their immune system function.

Management and Treatment:

If fatigue and frequent infections persist, it is important to consult a doctor instead of self-medicating. A physician can identify the root cause through medical history, physical examination, and basic blood tests. Treatment may include correcting nutritional deficiencies, managing underlying diseases, improving sleep habits, and addressing immune health.

Timely medical advice ensures that serious conditions are not missed and helps restore energy and immunity safely. Persistent fatigue and repeated infections are not normal signs of ageing or stress alone. Listening to your body and seeking early medical care can prevent complications and help you regain a healthier, more energetic life.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

