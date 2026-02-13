Rajasthan Royals name Riyan Parag as new captain ahead of IPL 2026

New Delhi:

The IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 season is looming on the horizon, and ahead of the new season of the tournament, Rajasthan Royals came forward and announced all-rounder Riyan Parag as their new permanent captain. With the mega auction concluded, Riyan Parag will be leading a fresh batch of players as Royals aim to grab their second IPL trophy. With the likes of Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and several other stars in their squad, it could be interesting to see how Royals fare with Parag at the helm.

It is worth noting that Riyan Parag has been a core member of Rajasthan Royals’ squad for several years now. Joining the side as a youngster, Parag, after a few subpar seasons, has developed himself into a match-winner for the franchise, and if his performances in the last few seasons are any indication, there is no way for Parag to go but up.

Notably, the IPL 2026 season is all set to kick off on March 26, and with significant star power in their side, it could be interesting to see how Royals perform under the leadership of Parag.

Riyan Parag opened up on being named the new RR captain

After being announced as the new captain, Riyan Parag took centre stage and talked about his experience and what a captaincy of the franchise entails and holds for him in the coming future.

“So, right before my warm-up game against the USA, I got a call from Manoj and Sanga that said congratulations to you, you are the captain. A lot of emotions, but then straight to the matter, like what do I need to do next? What do we need to change or do better so we can finish up in a better place,” Parag said.

