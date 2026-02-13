Udyog Bhawan metro station to be renamed as Seva Teerth Bhawan: Manohar Lal Khattar

New Delhi:

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday announced that the Udyog Bhawan metro station will be renamed as Seva Teerth Bhawan metro station. The announcement was made in connection with the inauguration of the Seva Teerth complex. The station will now officially be known as Seva Teerth Bhawan metro station.

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Seva Teerth Complex

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the Seva Teerth complex, which will house the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the National Security Council Secretariat and the Cabinet Secretariat.

Modi unveiled the plaque of Seva Teerth at the new complex, with the name inscribed in Devanagari script on the wall of the building. Below it is the motto “Nagrik Devo Bhava” (citizen is akin to God).

The PMO will shift from the South Block on Raisina Hill to Seva Teerth, bringing together the offices of the Cabinet Secretariat and the National Security Council Secretariat that were earlier located at different places.

Dignitaries present at the event

Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal, Minister of State in the PMO Jitendra Singh, and officials from the PMO were present on the occasion when the Prime Minister inaugurated the new building.

Shift from colonial-era symbols

Officials said that since 2014, the Modi government has taken steady steps to move away from symbols of India’s colonial past and to usher in a shift in mindset.

They noted that the Prime Minister’s Office will now be called Seva Teerth, the Central Secretariat buildings have been named Kartavya Bhawan, and Rajpath has been renamed as Kartavya Path.

In the same spirit, Race Course Road, where the Prime Minister’s official residence is located, has been renamed as Lok Kalyan Marg, while Raj Bhawans and Raj Niwas have been renamed as Lok Bhavan and Lok Niwas, respectively.

Modern, Consolidated Governance Infrastructure

“The inauguration marks a transformative milestone in India’s administrative governance architecture and reflects the Prime Minister’s commitment to building a modern, efficient, accessible and citizen-centric governance ecosystem,” a statement from the PMO said on Thursday.

For decades, several key government offices and ministries functioned from fragmented and ageing infrastructure spread across multiple locations in the Central Vista area.

According to the statement, this dispersion led to operational inefficiencies, coordination challenges, escalating maintenance costs and sub-optimal working environments.

The new building complexes aim to address these issues by consolidating administrative functions within modern, future-ready facilities.

