IND vs PAK T20I squad comparison: Abhishek-Ishan vs Ayub-Farhan, which openers have better stats?

One of the most anticipated games of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 is right around the corner. The Indian team is all set to take on Pakistan in game 27 of the tournament. The two sides will lock horns at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 15.

One of the most heated rivalries in modern-day cricket, both India and Pakistan will look to put in their best performances in hopes of registering a win. Over the years, both India and Pakistan have had significant star power in their squad, and ahead of their upcoming clash, let us have a look at the statistical comparison between the Indian and Pakistan openers.

There is no doubt that the Indian team will be opening with the duo of Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan. It is worth noting that Abhishek Sharma missed India’s recent World Cup due to being ill, but he is fully expected to make his return in the clash against Pakistan.

Speaking of Abhishek Sharma, the star batter has played 36 T20Is so far as an opener. In the 36 matches, Abhishek has scored 1,273 runs to his name. He maintains an average of 37.44 runs and has hit two centuries to his name as well.

As for Ishan Kishan, he has represented India across 29 matches as an opener so far. Having recently found his form, Ishan Kishan has scored 743 runs as an opener for India in the shortest format. He maintains an average of 25.62 runs and is yet to score a ton as an opener.

How have Pakistan’s openers fared in the shortest format?

As for Pakistan, the Men in Green will be expected to open with the duo of Sahibzada Farhan and Saim Ayub. Speaking of Farhan, he has represented Pakistan in 38 T20Is so far. In the 38 matches, Sahibzada Farhan has scored 1,017 runs to his name and maintains an average of 27.48 runs.

Saim Ayub, on the other hand, has a total of 53 matches under his belt as an opener for Pakistan in T20I cricket. In the 53 games, Ayub has scored 1,146 runs to his name and has an average of 23.38 runs.

