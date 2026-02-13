Hailing from Ghaziabad and Bihar, Aryansh Sharma and Sohaib Khan propel UAE to stellar win over Canada

New Delhi:

The 20th game of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 saw the UAE taking on Canada. The two sides locked horns at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on February 13. The game ended with the UAE registering a brilliant win over Canada, chasing down a target of 151 runs.

It was the performances of Aryansh Sharma and Sohaib Khan that helped the UAE win the game. It is worth noting that Aryansh Sharma hails from Ghaziabad, whereas Sohaib Khan is from Bihar. The two stars from India went on to play a major role in the UAE’s success in the clash.

The game began with Canada coming in to bat first. The side opened its innings with Yuvraj Samra and Dilpreet Bajwa scoring 5 and 11 runs, respectively. Navneet Dhaliwal added 34 runs on the board, Harsh Thaker scoring a half-century, as Canada posted a total of 150 runs in the first innings.

As for the UAE, Junaid Siddique was the highest wicket-taker with five wickets to his name. Muhammad Jawadullah took one wicket as well.

Aryansh Sharma-Sohaib Khan help UAE register brilliant win

Aiming to chase down the target of 151 runs, the UAE opened its innings with Muhammad Waseem departing on a score of four runs. Aryan Sharma was the star performer for the side. Opening the innings, Aryansh scored 74* runs in 53 deliveries.

Furthermore, Sohaib Khan added 51 runs in 29 deliveries as well. The rest of the batters did not amount to much, but the performances of Aryansh and Sohaib were enough for UAE to register a win. The side managed to chase down the target in 19.4 overs and won the game by five wickets.

Also Read: