Lorcan Tucker creates history with masterful knock against Oman in T20 World Cup 2026

Colombo:

Ireland and Oman locked horns at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo in game 22 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. The clash began with Ireland coming in to bat first, and the side managed to wow the spectators with an amazing performance in the first innings.

Ireland managed to post a total of 235 runs, and it was thanks to the excellent knock of Lorcan Tucker that helped Ireland post the mammoth total on the board. Tucker played a marvellous knock and went unbeaten on a score of 94 runs in 51 deliveries.

Doing so, Tucker went on to score the second-highest knock by a captain in T20 World Cup history. Chris Gayle’s 98 against India in 2010 still holds the first spot. Furthermore, the score of 235 runs is the second-highest team score in T20 WC history, behind Sri Lanka’s 260/6 vs Kenya in 2007.

Ireland aim to register first win

Speaking of the game between Ireland and Oman, the Irish put in an exceptional performance with the bat. Opening the innings, Ireland saw Tim Tector and Ross Adair score 5 and 14 runs, respectively. Harry Tector added 14 runs on the board as well.

Furthermore, Lorcan Tucker produced an innings of a lifetime, scoring 94* runs in 51 deliveries. Curtis Campher added 12 runs on the board alongside Gareth Delany, who scored 56 runs in 30 balls. George Dockrell then went unbeaten on a score of 35 runs in nine deliveries as Ireland posted a total of 235 runs.

As for Oman, Shakeel Ahmed was the highest wicket-taker with three wickets to his name. Shah Faisal and Aamir Kaleem took one wicket each as well. It could prove to be a tough task for Oman to chase down such a huge target.

