Mumbai Metro Line-3: PM Modi inaugurates Phase 2B - Check Aqua Line route, fares, timings and other details As Mumbai's first and only fully underground metro line, Phase 2B of the Mumbai Metro Line-3 is set to redefine commuting across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Mumbai:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated Phase 2B of the Mumbai Metro Line-3, stretching from Acharya Atre Chowk to Cuffe Parade. The project has been constructed at a cost of Rs 12,200 crore. He also launched the Mumbai One app, which offers commuters a range of benefits, including integrated mobile ticketing across multiple public transport operators. As Mumbai's first and only fully underground metro line, this project is set to redefine commuting across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), offering a faster, more efficient, and modern transit solution for millions of residents.

"Phase 2B of the Mumbai Metro Line-3 is a significant enhancement to Mumbai's infrastructure! Metro connectivity is essential for a city's growth. This project will have a positive impact on the lives of the people of Mumbai," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Mumbai Metro Line-3 Phase 2B Details

Total Project Cost: The entire Mumbai Metro Line 3 project has a total cost of approximately Rs 37,270 crore.

The entire Mumbai Metro Line 3 project has a total cost of approximately Rs 37,270 crore. Final Stretch Cost: Phase 2B was constructed at a cost of around Rs 12,200 crore.

Mumbai Metro Line-3 Phases Completed

Phase 1: Aarey JVLR – BKC (Inaugurated on October 7, 2024).

Phase 2: BKC – Acharya Atre Chowk (Opened on May 10, 2025).

Phase 2B: Acharya Atre Chowk – Cuffe Parade (Completes the corridor).

Mumbai Metro Line-3: Timings and Capacity

Regular Services Start: Regular services will begin on September 15, 2025.

Regular services will begin on September 15, 2025. Timings: Trains will run from 5:55 am to 10:30 pm.

Trains will run from 5:55 am to 10:30 pm. Route for Initial Service: Services will initially run between Aarey JVLR and Acharya Atre Chowk.

Services will initially run between Aarey JVLR and Acharya Atre Chowk. Commuter Capacity: Once fully operational, the Aqua Line is expected to serve around 13 lakh passengers daily.

Once fully operational, the Aqua Line is expected to serve around 13 lakh passengers daily. Travel Time Reduction: It will cut travel time from Cuffe Parade to Aarey JVLR to just one hour, compared to the current 1–2 hours by road.

Mumbai Metro Line-3: Fare

Distance Range Fare Up to 3 km Rs 10 3 km to 12 km Rs 20 12 km to 18 km Rs 30 18 km to 24 km Rs 40 24 km to 30 km Rs 50 30 km to 36 km Rs 60

Mumbai Metro Line-3: Key Connectivity and Benefits

The Aqua Line will connect seamlessly with:

Central Railway at CSMT (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus).

Western Railway at Mumbai Central and Churchgate.

The line will provide direct Metro access to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport from South Mumbai.

Mumbai Metro Line-3: Mumbai One App

Mumbai One App offers commuters a range of benefits, including integrated mobile ticketing across multiple Public Transport Operators, elimination of queuing by promoting digital transactions, and seamless multi-modal connectivity through a single dynamic ticket for trips involving multiple transport modes.

It also provides real-time journey updates on delays, alternative routes, and estimated arrival times, along with map-based information on nearby stations, attractions, and points of interest, and an SOS feature to ensure commuter safety.

With PTI inputs